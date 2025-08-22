Battlefield 6 gameplay designer responds to controversial movement changes

EA has announced new movement changes to Battlefield 6 that target Call of Duty players who commonly use slide-jumping for an advantage.

The open beta weekends for Battlefield 6 have concluded, and the developers behind the highly anticipated title have posted a community update on the changes they plan to make based on player feedback.

You won't be able to do this (hopefully)

The community update was posted to EA's official website and details several interesting changes developers will be making ahead of the public release of Battlefield 6. One of those changes is readjustments to the movement mechanics.

According to the update, movement mechanics have been adjusted to create a more balanced and traditional Battlefield experience, with nerfs specifically to the horizontal speed carried from a slide into a jump. This change seems to be targeting Call of Duty players who commonly slide and jump around corners to get the drop on an unsuspecting opponent.

Additionally, consecutive jumps will now have a greater penalty, which translates to a lower jump height when jumps are spammed. Also, seemingly targeting Call of Duty players that like to slide jump around corners and blast enemy opponents down mid-air, firing while jumping or sliding will now have "increased accuracy".

According to the update, "These changes are designed to make sliding and jumping more situational, so they are no longer ideal options for engaging in gunfights, and will contribute to a gameplay pace that rewards skillful movement without becoming too fast or unpredictable."

So, these movement nerfs are targeting players who were abusing the lateral movement boost of slide-jumping around tight corners, but are hopefully balanced by the increased firing accuracy of weapons. It seems clear these changes targeted Call of Duty players where slide-jumping is a commonly used mechanic to get around the map and split the crosshair of an opponent waiting for an enemy combatant to peek a corner.

The reaction to these changes has been somewhat decisive, with players a part of the movement community complaining these changes have "ruined" BF6 movement, while players that prefer the traditional Battlefield movement experience are rejoicing at the changes.

DICE Principal Game Designer has attempted to quell the flames of the movement nerf discussion in a series of X posts where he wrote, "the movement changes are far from drastic," and described them as "localized adjustments to specific parts of movement where things _could_ get too extreme. We want to retain depth / skill expression with movement."

Ultimately, it's difficult to see the impact of these changes on the movement system in BF6 without playing the game. So, we will all just have to wait until the final release, which is scheduled for October 16.