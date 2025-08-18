Resident Evil Requiem will support Path Tracing on PC, with full DLSS 4 support

With path tracing, Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem is set to be one of the most visually impressive survival horror games of all time when it launches.

TL;DR: Resident Evil Requiem, releasing February 2026 on PC and consoles, offers advanced survival horror gameplay with first- and third-person modes. Featuring cutting-edge path tracing, DLSS 4, and NVIDIA Reflex support, it delivers unprecedented realistic lighting and high performance on GeForce RTX GPUs, enhancing immersion.

Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, or Resident Evil 9, is on track for a February 2026 release on PC and console, and it's safe to say that outside of GTA 6, it's one of the most anticipated games on the horizon. The latest installment in the iconic survival horror series will see players return to the aftermath of Raccoon City, 30 years after the city was destroyed in a missile strike, in the role of FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft.

Resident Evil Requiem is going to receive a path tracing mode on PC alongside DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support.

With the ability to play in first and third-person modes, and Capcom confirming that the game will offer a mix of exploration, puzzle solving, and survival horror action, it's also going to be the most technically advanced game in the franchise to date. And if you plan on playing this one on PC with a powerful GeForce RTX graphics card, Resident Evil Requiem's visuals are going to be taken to the next level as NVIDIA has confirmed that it's the latest cinematic release to support path tracing.

With Gamescom 2025 underway this week, NVIDIA has also confirmed that in addition to supporting real-time path-tracing for the most realistic and cinematic lighting ever seen in a Resident Evil game, Resident Evil Requiem is also set to launch with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support, including support for DLSS Ray Reconstruction to improve the quality and detail in the game's ray-tracing effects, as well as NVIDIA Reflex to reduce latency.

Path tracing is juiced-up ray tracing, where everything from shadows to reflections to global illumination, ambient occlusion, and more is realistically rendered. It's hardware-intensive to say the least, and is only possible thanks to the era of AI rendering and technologies like DLSS. With a combination of DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, Multi Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex, Resident Evil Requiem's path tracing mode should be able to hit 100+ FPS on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.

Supermassive Games' Directive 8020 is another horror game getting a path tracing mode when it launches.

The survival horror genre, which is all about immersion and using lighting to create a mood, is the perfect style of game to adopt path-traced lighting. In addition to Resident Evil Requiem adding path tracing or full ray-tracing, Supermassive Games' new cinematic sci-fi horror game, Directive 8020, is also getting a path tracing mode when it launches in 2026.