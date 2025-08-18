NVIDIA reveals how Borderlands 4 players can get 6x more in-game performance

NVIDIA has announced it was able to achieve 6x performance in Borderlands 4 with DLSS 4, and that buyers of an RTX 5070 or higher will get a copy for free.

TL;DR: Borderlands 4 launches with NVIDIA DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation exclusive to GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, delivering up to 6x performance boost without sacrificing image quality. NVIDIA also offers a Borderlands 4 bundle with select RTX 5070+ GPUs, including the game and exclusive in-game skins.

Borderlands 4 is right around the corner, and with Gearbox preparing the long-awaited next installment in the series, PC gamers are going to want to know how to squeeze as much performance as they possibly can out of their rigs when the game becomes available.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

NVIDIA has kicked off Gamescom 2025 by announcing that now more than 175 games now support DLSS 4, the upscaling technology that leverages advanced AI to provide gamers with free performance at the cost of just turning on a setting in-game. NVIDIA has informed us that Borderlands 4 will be launching with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, which is exclusive to all GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards.

Trending Trending Now: Meta's first smart glasses with a display are cheaper than expected

NVIDIA showcased a pre-release image of Borderlands 4 and claimed that with DLSS 4, it was able to achieve 6x the in-game performance compared to DLSS 4 being turned off, or native resolution/rendering.

4

Additionally, NVIDIA claimed that with this 6x improvement to in-game performance, there was no hit to graphical fidelity or image quality. In fact, image quality actually improved with the use of DLSS 4, with the upscaling technology being able to produce crisper, cleaner lines, which really assists in Borderlands 4's novel art style.

4

Moreover, NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 50 Series Borderlands 4 Bundle, which, for any buyer of a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU or higher, desktop or laptop, will get a free copy of Borderlands 4, alongside a gilded glory item pack with a bunch of skins. This bundle will run from the beginning of Gamescom, August 19, until September 22.