Battlefield games could come to Nintendo's new Switch 2 console

Call of Duty is coming to Nintendo Switch, so what about Battlefield? Apparently Electronic Arts and Respawn head Vince Zampella would love to see it.

Microsoft has committed to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms...so what about Battlefield? EA could make it happen.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The first-gen Nintendo Switch isn't really up to snuff when it comes to running demanding first-person shooters. Sure, we've seen FPS games like Borderlands pop up on the handheld-console hybrid, but the low-spec Tegra X1 isn't an ideal piece of kit to run complex simulations...especially the types we see is games like Battlefield.

But the Switch 2 could be a different story, especially if the rumored specs are correct. A custom version of NVIDIA's Tegra T239 chip combined with beefier RAM and DLSS upscaling could do the trick. In any case, EA and Respawn are certainly interested in Nintendo as a viable platform for Battlefield games--and rightly so, considering the Switch's incredible 143 million-strong installed base.

In a recent interview with IGN, Battlefield head honcho Vince Zampella briefly discussed his thoughts about Nintendo as a partner and Switch as a platform, saying that he'd like to see more of EA's games on the platform.

"I mean, since [Switch 2] isn't announced and it doesn't exist, I can't really comment on that. But I would say absolutely, Nintendo--along with Microsoft and Sony--are great partners for us are important to us on our business at EA, at Respawn. [We] would love to see it."

"We don't have anything to announce, but is there a world? Sure. We love them as partners. They've been great to us. I love the [Switch]."

As part of its deal to get the $70 billion Microsoft-Activision approved in the U.S., Microsoft has promised to launch new Call of Duty games on Nintendo's platforms. No details have been revealed so far as to how exactly this will work, but we're betting that Call of Duty will show up on the Switch 2 in some fashion rather than its forebear.