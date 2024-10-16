All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
AMD launches new Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series Processors, 50+ NPU TOPS for business laptops

AMD and its OEM partners like HP and Lenovo will release over 100 business laptops/Copilot+ PCs with the new Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors.

AMD has launched its new Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors for business laptops and productivity rigs. These processors leverage AMD's 'Zen 5' architecture, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and dedicated AI hardware to offer 50+ NPU TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second) of AI performance. This is enough to meet and exceed Microsoft's Copilot+ PC requirements.

"Enterprises are increasingly demanding more compute power and efficiency to drive their everyday tasks and most taxing workloads. We are excited to add the Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series, the most powerful AI processor built for business PCs, to our portfolio of mobile processors," said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Group at AMD.

Three variants have been announced: the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370, and AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360. AMD notes that more than 100 Ryzen AI PRO PCs are on track to launch throughout 2025; here's a look at each chip's specs.

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375

  • Cores/Threads: 12C/24T
  • Boost/Base Frequency: Up to 5.1GHz/2GHz
  • Total Cache: 36MB
  • Graphics: Radeon 890M Graphics
  • cTDP: 15-54W
  • AI TOPS: Up to 55

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370

  • Cores/Threads: 12C/24T
  • Boost/Base Frequency: Up to 5.1GHz/2GHz
  • Total Cache: 36MB
  • Graphics: Radeon 890M Graphics
  • cTDP: 15-54W
  • AI TOPS: Up to 50

AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360

  • Cores/Threads: 8C/16T
  • Boost/Base Frequency: Up to 5GHz/2GHz
  • Total Cache: 24MB
  • Graphics: Radeon 880M Graphics
  • cTDP: 15-54W
  • AI TOPS: Up to 50

As you'll note, these are similar to the current consumer-facing AMD Ryzen AI 300, albeit with enterprise management features and enhanced security for businesses as part of AMD's PRO Technologies suite. Which also includes AI-based malware detection.

Microsoft's Copilot+ PC AI features in Windows 11 are designed for all users, including businesses. These include Improved Windows Search, Recall, and Click to Do, as well as security enhancements like the Microsoft Pluton security processor and Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security.

AMD is working with OEM partners like HP and Lenovo to bring these new AI-powered business machines, including the new ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and HP EliteBook X Next-Gen AI PC.

