Nintendo confirms Switch 2 has less streaming services than the original Switch

The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't compatible with Hulu or Crunchyroll, meaning the original Switch is more of a home media device than the Switch 2.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5 with improved gaming compatibility but reduced streaming support, excluding Hulu, Crunchyroll, Niconic, and Abema. This limits its media playback capabilities compared to the original Switch, potentially disappointing users seeking a versatile hybrid console for both gaming and video streaming. The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5 with improved gaming compatibility but reduced streaming support, excluding Hulu, Crunchyroll, Niconic, and Abema. This limits its media playback capabilities compared to the original Switch, potentially disappointing users seeking a versatile hybrid console for both gaming and video streaming.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch is only a matter of days away, and while Nintendo's next-generation console can play many of the original Switch games, it won't be able to play some of your favorite movies/TV shows.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Unfortunately, users who wanted their Nintendo Switch 2 to double as a media-playback device will be disappointed to learn that the Nintendo Switch 2 comes with less support for streaming services than the original Switch, as Nintendo has updated its official compatibility page stating Hulu, Crunchyroll, Niconic, and Abema, "cannot be used on Nintendo Switch 2."

Nintendo doesn't explain why the Switch 2 doesn't support the aforementioned streaming apps, nor did the company place any of the apps in the to be "fixed at a later date" category, suggesting they will never get support. However, that doesn't mean it's impossible for the developers of those apps to add support unless Nintendo has specifically banned their compatibility.

If Nintendo doesn't enable compatibility for the common video streaming apps, particularly Crunchyroll, which many anime fans love, it would be a major miss for Nintendo, especially since the Switch 2 is a hybrid console that users can watch content in docked and portable mode.

Moreover, the PS5/Pro and Xbox Series X can and are regularly used as home media devices; it just seems like a waste for Nintendo to not give Switch 2 owners the same capabilities, especially since their console has the option of portability. The Nintendo Switch 2 launches globally on June 5.