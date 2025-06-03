NVIDIA's Jensen Huang explains the 'technical marvel' inside the Nintendo Switch 2

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has explained the custom processor powering the Nintendo Switch 2, and how it compares to the chip in the original Switch.

The launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 is only a matter of hours away, and Nintendo has shared a new video on its official YouTube channel that features NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang.

In a surprise appearance, NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, has briefly taken over the Nintendo of America YouTube channel, where he discussed the chip within the Nintendo Switch 2. What is surprising about this appearance is Nintendo isn't known to shine any light on the hardware within their consoles, but it seems like that has changed, perhaps it was after the NVIDIA-powered original Nintendo Switch sold 150 million units that the relationship between the two companies prospered to the point where Nintendo agreed to give NVIDIA a brief moment in the spotlight.

Yes, that is right, NVIDIA designed the processor within the original Nintendo Switch, and if you didn't know that, don't worry, because no one did until the console was launched and cracked open by the public to see what was running under the hood. Additionally, Nintendo didn't publicly recognize that NVIDIA created and provided the chip for the immensely popular console, but now things have changed with the Switch 2.

Huang explains that for both the original Switch and Switch 2, NVIDIA created a custom processor designed from the ground up. As for the Switch 2, the chip powering the new console is "unlike anything we [NVIDIA] have built before." Huang says the Switch 2 brings together three breakthroughs:

Three Breakthroughs