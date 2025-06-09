007 First Light is more James Bond than a typical action shooter

The franchise director of 007 First Light explained that the upcoming Bond game won't just be an action-shooter; players will feel as smart as Bond.

In a recent interview with Jonathan Lacaille, IOI's 007 franchise director, it was revealed what the developer is aiming for gameplay-wise with the upcoming 007 First Light.

Lacaille said during the interview with GamesRadar that 007 First Light will be taking from the traditional IOI experience, which, for those who don't know, is the developers behind the iconic Hitman franchise. However, keeping to that same IOI style wouldn't enable the developer to truly capture the character of Bond, nor "tell the full story of who Bond is". A compromise was made, and according to Lacaille, 007 First Light will integrate "what IOI does best," while also adding in new aspects of storytelling that will "really bring the full Bond experience."

One of those new aspects is giving players the ability to drive, which is a big part of the Bond character. IOI had never developed driving before, as it's not present in the Hitman games. Additionally, Lacaille said that 007 First Light will have more shooting than the Hitman games, which was a "failing condition in Hitman". However, Bond fans should know that IOI is aware that Bond isn't just a run-and-gun character, so there won't be "shooting and shooting and shooting". Instead, the developers are making sure to provide players with many "tools to feel as smart as Bond".