Samsung's new Galaxy Ring is a smart ring for your finger, but what does it do?

Samsung has announced its latest wearable tech, the new Galaxy Ring. A smart ring that can help improve your health and well-being with 24.7 tracking.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch is one of the more well-known pieces of fashionable wearable tech. It offers a suite of smart features that tie into Samsung's smartphone ecosystem with additional wellbeing and health-oriented features. Today marks the addition of a brand-new Samsung wearable device - the new Galaxy Ring. This is the first 'smart ring' from Samsung or big tech companies.

Samsung's latest wearable device is the new Galaxy Ring, image credit: Samsung.

As a ring on your finger, it does not have a display or otherwise clearly visible smart functionality or feature set. So, what's it all about? Health and wellbeing, with 24/7 monitoring and tracking that integrates seamlessly with the Samsung Health platform. And it's lightweight, too, weighing between 2.3 and 3 grams, depending on the size.

"Galaxy Ring delivers a straight-forward approach to wellness, offering health monitoring, tracking, and personalized insights while worn comfortably on a finger, even while asleep," Samsung writes in the announcement.

Regarding sleep, the Galaxy Ring offers in-depth sleep analysis powered by Galaxy AI's sleep AI algorithm. Users are given a Sleep Score based on snoring, movement, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rates. Cycle Tracking monitors skin temperatures to better track menstrual cycles.

For everyday use, the Galaxy Ring monitors heart rates with the ability to detect when you're working out automatically and offer Wellness Tips for those looking to improve their health.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is water resistant, features a Titanium Grade 5 finish for durability, and offers up to seven days of continued passive use between charges. It's available in three colors - Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold - and will ship in nine different sizes.

Here's a look at the Samsun Galaxy Ring specs.