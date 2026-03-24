iOS 26.4 brings Playlist Playground and changes to Liquid Glass

The new iOS update includes a host of bug fixes, an exciting new home screen widget, an AI playlist generator, and plenty of fun new emojis.

TL;DR: iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 introduce Playlist Playground, an AI-driven Apple Music playlist creator, Bandsintown concert alerts, new Unicode emojis, an ambient music widget for homescreen sounds, Purchase Sharing for Family groups, and various bug fixes including improved Liquid Glass settings and keyboard accuracy.

Apple has released its latest updates to iOS 26 and iPadOS 26. The new iOS 26.4 version brings several quality-of-life improvements, an exciting new Apple Music feature, and numerous bug fixes.

Perhaps the most interesting addition in this update is Playlist Playground, an AI-powered song list generator for Apple Music. The feature creates playlists for you based on text prompts. Users can request playlists based on feelings, moods, occasions, and other themes, resulting in an AI-generated song list that matches their request. The Apple Music app will now also notify you of upcoming concert dates in your area, thanks to the Bandsintown integration.

Apple has also added support for Unicode's latest emoji characters. You can now dabble in the realm of conspiracy by using the Bigfoot emoji, labeled "Hairy Creature" in this update. Or, if you are feeling particularly old-school, the update also brings the "Fight Cloud" emoji, which has been permanently etched into our brains thanks to old cartoons. More new emojis include a landslide, ballet dancers, a treasure chest, a trombone, an apple core, and an orca.

Read more: Apple releases the most important software update of 2024 for iPhone models

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An exciting personalization feature in iOS 26.4 is the ambient music widget, which allows you to add background sounds to your homescreen for a more customized experience. You can select Apple-curated sounds that match your mood, whether for sleep, productivity, or relaxation, helping you create a more immersive and calming environment on your device.

iOS 26.4 introduces Purchase Sharing, allowing adult members in Family Sharing groups to use their own payment methods. This streamlines the purchase process, making it more convenient and trustworthy, so you can feel confident managing family transactions easily.

The update also includes a host of bug fixes, key among them being the change to Liquid Glass. There is a new "Reduce Bright Effects" setting that minimizes bright flashes when tapping certain elements, such as buttons. Moreover, the "Reduce Motion" setting now reduces Liquid Glass animations for sensitive users. Apple has also improved the accuracy of its keyboard when typing quickly.

iOS 26.4 is rolling out on eligible platforms right now. Users can update their iPhones and iPads over the air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.