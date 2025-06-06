GameStop punctured holes in Nintendo Switch 2 screens with stapler on launch day

GameStop employees have stapled receipts to the outside of the Nintendo Switch 2 box and have punctured the screen, check your Switch 2 for any damage.

GameStop has ruined one of the most exciting days of the year for some people, as some fans who lined up to get a brand new Nintendo Switch 2 were unpleasantly surprised when they realized GameStop had stapled through the screen.

What is even more unfortunate is that many of these Nintendo fans discovered this in the early hours of the morning as GameStop hosted midnight launch parties across the US for the Switch. Moreover, doors for GameStop opened at 3PM on June 4, with fans waiting in line until midnight to receive their new console. Switch 2 owners affected by this problem have already begun taking to social media to report the mishandling by GameStop, with many saying their brand new Switch 2 has holes in its screen thanks to GameStop stapling the receipt for the console to the outside of the box.

GameStop has responded to the issue in an X post, where the company stated it has "addressed a unique case of staples damaging Switch 2 screens-isolated to one store. Replacements have been offered. Staplers have been confiscated." It appears that just one store used the staple technique. However, it's likely other buyers also experienced this problem but didn't post photos to social media and simply went and got a replacement. A second individual did report the same issue, as seen below.