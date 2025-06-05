YouTuber banned from Nintendo Store after smashing Switch 2 in front of employees

A YouTuber has become the first person banned from Nintendo San Francisco after they decided to destroy a Nintendo Switch 2 in front of the store on film.

A YouTuber has become the first person banned from Nintendo San Francisco after they purchased a Nintendo Switch 2 and smashed it in front of store employees.

That YouTuber is PlainRock124, which is a channel dedicated to purchasing and breaking new technology products in a series called "Bored Smashing." PlainRock has amassed more than 2.5 million subscribers by posting this sort of content, with his biggest video being "25 Ways to Break a Switch Lite," which has gained 74 million views. PlainRock took to his personal X account to share the above post showcasing a shattered Nintendo Switch 2 screen in front of a Nintendo Store.

The caption of the image states, "Banned from Nintendo San Francisco," and is then followed up with another reply, "Not kidding, they said I was the first person that's banned from the store." PlainRock didn't provide any further context on what got him specifically banned from the store, but judging from the content that he was making, it can be assumed Nintendo Store employees didn't think it was a great representation of the newly launched product to have it destroyed on film in front of the store.