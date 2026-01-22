GameStop had an infinite money glitch with Nintendo Switch 2's

GameStop prevents a trade-in promotion involving a Nintendo Switch 2 and a pre-owned game after it was discovered that it could print money.

TL;DR: A YouTuber exposed an "infinite money glitch" in GameStop's trade-in promotion involving the Nintendo Switch 2, allowing repeated trades for profit. GameStop quickly patched the system, preventing exploitation and restoring balance, emphasizing their stores are not meant to generate unlimited trade credit.

Trading in games and consoles at GameStop may not be as popular as it once was, but if one YouTuber didn't blow the whistle on an infinite money glitch linked to a GameStop trade-in promotion, the slowly evaporating stores would be flooded with people like they were in the days before online game marketplaces.

YouTuber RJCmedia discovered what he calls an "infinite money glitch" that involves a Nintendo Switch 2 console, and trading it in alongside a pre-owned game. According to the YouTuber, individuals could buy a Nintendo Switch 2, and immediately trade it back in alongside a pre-owned game purchase and net $50 more per transaction. The YouTuber tested this process out in one store and after a success went and visited two more stores, netting $150 in profit.

However, GameStop caught wind of this scheme and quickly rectified the problem. The company put out a statement on its official X account, explaining, "our system briefly valued the pre-owned trade more than the new retail cost of the console itself, creating a narrow window where customers could repeat this transaction over and over again to amass infinite trade credit."

"Effective immediately, the glitch has been patched. Trade promotions have been updated to ensure customers can no longer convert basic arithmetic into an endless revenue stream, and balance has been restored," added GameStop in the post

In the post GameStop applauded the creativity of people, but also reminded everyone that its stores are not designed to "function as infinite money printers".