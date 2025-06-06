GTA 6 leaker who correctly predicted main character names reveals gameplay details

A leaker who correctly predicted the last names for both the GTA 6 main characters has revealed a bunch more details about the upcoming game.

A leaker of Grand Theft Auto 6 has dropped more details about the upcoming, with many of them revealing aspects of the gameplay.

It's a generally healthy approach to take any leak with a dose of skepticism, as most of them end up being false or hard to prove authentic. However, every now and again, a genuine leak does happen, and the source is accurate in its prediction. This is one of those moments.

X user GameRoll correctly predicted both of the main protagonists' last names before Rockstar officially revealed them in the second trailer for GTA 6. GameRoll posted to X on April 19, sharing the last names of both characters, which Rockstar formally revealed on May 6.

Now, GameRoll has shared some more information, but this time it's about the gameplay of GTA 6. According to the leaker, GTA 6 will enable players to switch between both characters through a "character switch wheel."

GameRoll writes, "Character switch wheel with two of them at once. And freeroam with two of them." The leaker added more context, writing, "So there's three options: Jason (by himself), Lucia (by herself), and Jason AND Lucia (together). So basically they're companions, two at the same time, that you can switch between."

The leaks don't stop there, as GameRoll touches on the robbery system in GTA 6 saying there are "no burglaries, but there's a lot of stores. Like a lot." Adding, "my source also said there's elevators in certain skyscrapers."

GTA 6 Leaks