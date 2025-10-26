Razer's new 'Esports Green' collection is so bright it might distract you from gaming

Green has been part of Razer's aesthetic since the company started releasing gaming gear. Black and with hints of green not only make up the company's logo but also the bulk of its offerings, with its new 'Esports Green' lineup for PC and console presenting the inverse of that. And then some. If you're a fan of distractingly bright neon green, then this might just be the gear that you've been looking for.
Calling the lineup 'Esports Green' makes sense, given that it includes premium hardware like the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC controller and the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8KHz keyboard. Two peripherals that are built for competitive performance; however, if I had the new Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Esports Green Edition sitting in front of my display, it would probably be a bit of a distraction while crouched in a corner, capturing a point in Battlefield 6.
The full Razer 'Esports Green Edition' lineup includes headsets, controllers, mice, and a keyboard - covering some of the most recent and impressive releases from the company, including the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, which recently earned an Editor's Choice Award for being one of the best wireless gaming mice releases in years. Here's the breakdown of the lineup.
- Razer Viper V3 Pro Esports Green Edition
- This is Razer's premium symmetrical wireless gaming mouse, featuring the company's impressive Focus Pro 35K, 8K polling, and an ultralightweight 54-gram build.
- Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro Esports Green Edition
- The classic ergonomic DeathAdder shape, Razer's brand-new Focus Pro 45K sensor, 8K polling, and optical switches in an ultralightweight 56-gram build.
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K Esports Green Edition
- Razer's "fastest, most responsive analog optical keyboard" includes low-latency 8K polling alongside the company's latex magnetic switches.
- Razer BlackShark V3 Pro Esports Green Edition (PC) and (Xbox)
- Razer's wireless gaming headset is built for low-latency performance, with a high-quality microphone for crystal-clear in-game chat. Plus, the hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) is designed to keep you immersed.
- Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K Esports Green Edition (PC) and (PC/Xbox)
- Razer's premium Hall-effect controller for PC and Xbox gamers that includes ultra-responsive buttons, stick, and deep customization.
- Razer Raiju V3 Pro Esports Green Edition
- Razer's premium (and brand-new) Hall-effect controller for PS5 and PC gamers includes new next-gen TMR thumbsticks.
- Razer Kitsune Esports Green Edition
- Razer's premium stick-free optical arcade-style controller for competitive fighting games.