Razer's new 'Esports Green' collection is so bright it might distract you from gaming

Green has been part of Razer's aesthetic since the company started releasing gaming gear. Black and with hints of green not only make up the company's logo but also the bulk of its offerings, with its new 'Esports Green' lineup for PC and console presenting the inverse of that. And then some. If you're a fan of distractingly bright neon green, then this might just be the gear that you've been looking for.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Calling the lineup 'Esports Green' makes sense, given that it includes premium hardware like the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC controller and the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8KHz keyboard. Two peripherals that are built for competitive performance; however, if I had the new Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Esports Green Edition sitting in front of my display, it would probably be a bit of a distraction while crouched in a corner, capturing a point in Battlefield 6.

The full Razer 'Esports Green Edition' lineup includes headsets, controllers, mice, and a keyboard - covering some of the most recent and impressive releases from the company, including the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, which recently earned an Editor's Choice Award for being one of the best wireless gaming mice releases in years. Here's the breakdown of the lineup.

3