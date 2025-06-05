Silent Hill F confirmed to have heavy focus on combat compared to Silent Hill 2

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Silent Hill F has received an official release date at Sony's State of Play in a new trailer, and to go along with the trailer, Konami has provided some additional details that inform players what they can expect. It's quite different from the previous Silent Hill game.
Producer Motoi Okamoto, along with Konami and developer NeoBards, revealed their mission statement with the creation of Silent Hill F, and that was to "Find the beauty in terror." That mission statement created four pillars of the game, intricate details of the 1960s Japan setting at high visual fidelity (4K resolution), visuals and music being juxtaposed between beauty and terror, puzzles being grounded in psychological anguish and suffering, and lastly, combat.
That last pillar may be jarring to some Silent Hill fans, especially those who got into the franchise in Silent Hill 2. According to Okamoto, the combat in Silent Hill F will have a "heavier focus on melee" and be more "action-oriented" compared to Silent Hill 2. Don't think this will just be a hack-and-slash experience, though, as Okamoto says the combat will be as challenging as the obstacles players will encounter.
"Firstly, you'll be able to explore authentic depiction of 1960s Japan, the intricate details of the misty townscape all the more striking when enjoyed at a 4K resolution.
Second, visuals and music continue that juxtaposition between beauty and terror. There is the terrible beauty of the game's monster design - created by the artist kera that marries Japanese horror with the uniqueness of Silent Hill's previous, terrifying creations - while composers Akira Yamaoka and Kensuke Inage fashion a score that evokes the past but is entirely fitting with this new setting.
Third, puzzles are grounded in psychological anguish and suffering. These are deeply connected to the story by scriptwriter Ryukishi07, as well as elements of Japanese culture, such as scarecrows.
Lastly, the game features unique combat. The encounters are as challenging as the obstacles that Hinako must overcome in life. The combat will have a heavier focus on melee and be more action-oriented compared to last year's Silent Hill 2," said Okamoto