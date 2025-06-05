Silent Hill F confirmed to have heavy focus on combat compared to Silent Hill 2

Konami has unveiled gameplay footage for the upcoming Silent Hill F and says the new title will focus heavily on combat compared to Silent Hill 2.

Silent Hill F, set in 1960s Japan with 4K visuals, blends beauty and terror through detailed environments, haunting music, and psychologically driven puzzles. Developed by NeoBards and Konami, it features a more action-oriented, melee-focused combat system, offering a challenging experience distinct from previous Silent Hill titles.

Silent Hill F has received an official release date at Sony's State of Play in a new trailer, and to go along with the trailer, Konami has provided some additional details that inform players what they can expect. It's quite different from the previous Silent Hill game.

Producer Motoi Okamoto, along with Konami and developer NeoBards, revealed their mission statement with the creation of Silent Hill F, and that was to "Find the beauty in terror." That mission statement created four pillars of the game, intricate details of the 1960s Japan setting at high visual fidelity (4K resolution), visuals and music being juxtaposed between beauty and terror, puzzles being grounded in psychological anguish and suffering, and lastly, combat.

That last pillar may be jarring to some Silent Hill fans, especially those who got into the franchise in Silent Hill 2. According to Okamoto, the combat in Silent Hill F will have a "heavier focus on melee" and be more "action-oriented" compared to Silent Hill 2. Don't think this will just be a hack-and-slash experience, though, as Okamoto says the combat will be as challenging as the obstacles players will encounter.

