Razer offers its first barebones keyboard for the DIY market with the BlackWidow V4 75%

The new Razer the BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones Keyboard sees the hardware maker create its first keyboard for DIY enthusiasts and modders.

The DIY mechanical keyboard market is booming, offering gamers and PC enthusiasts the option to fully customize their boards - from switches to keycaps, mounting, dampening layers, and more. Razer, which has released a wide range of mechanical keyboards and gaming-focused peripherals for years, is entering the DIY space with the new BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones kit.

Explicitly designed for modders and those wanting a fully customizable keyboard, Razer notes that it offers "enthusiast-level acoustics, cutting-edge performance, and immersive lighting" in the popular 75% layout and form factor. In Barebones form, the keyboard allows owners to install their own mechanical switches (3-pin or 5-pin) and keycaps.

The wired board is packed with Razer's latest 8000 Hz HyperPolling technology for low-latency and instantaneous response times, making it perfect for those who regularly dive into competitive games.

This is still a Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard, too, so you've got per-key lighting with Razer Chroma RGB support. For those looking to source their switches and keycaps from Razer, it offers Mechanical Switches Gen-3 packs in green (clicky), yellow (linear), and orange (tactile). The Razer Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set is also available in black or white.

"With the launch of the BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones Keyboard, Razer empowers a new generation of builders to take full control of their keyboard experience - delivering enthusiast-grade customization with the trusted performance and design excellence Razer is known for," Razer writes in the press release. "This marks not just the debut of a new product, but the beginning of a new era in Razer's gaming keyboard legacy."

The layers of the Bareboes kit include an aluminum alloy top case, FR4 plate, lubricated stabilizers, Poron gaskets, foam, and more. The BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones includes dedicated media keys and a multi-function roller. It's available for purchase at the Razer store for $139.99 USD.