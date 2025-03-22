All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 2 million players, beats Origins and Odyssey launch performance

Assassin's Creed Shadows has officially beaten AC Origins and AC Odyssey with 2 million players jumping into Feudal Japan just 2 days after launch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 2 million players, beats Origins and Odyssey launch performance
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Assassin's Creed Shadows has surpassed previous launches, reaching 2 million players within two days. This figure includes all access forms, such as direct sales and Ubisoft+ subscriptions.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has outperformed its successful predecessors, Ubisoft today proudly announced.

Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 2 million players, beats Origins and Odyssey launch performance
2

Despite controversy, all signs point to the latest Assassin's Creed game being a best-seller (the franchise, which sold over 200 million games by 2022, is a foundational pillar for the modern games market). Ubisoft today confirmed that AC Shadows has now broken 2 million players just 2 days after launch on all platforms.

"🔥 2 MILLION PLAYERS! 🔥 We're thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone! Assassin's Creed Shadows has now surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey. Thank you for joining the journey in Feudal Japan!" Ubisoft wrote on its social channels.

This 2 million player metric doesn't equate to raw sales (Ubisoft didn't pull a Capcom and get 8 million game sales in 3 days). Instead, it's the total sum of users who accessed the game, aka players. This includes all forms of access from game sales directly from retailers and online stores to paying $18 to play Shadows on the Ubisoft+ subscription.

It's also worth noting that neither Origins nor Odyssey actually launched on the Ubisoft+ subscription. Ubisoft's premium subscription is offered on Xbox and PC, giving users the chance to play new games like Assassin's Creed Shadows day one on the service. But day one games are not available on the PlayStation fork of Ubisoft's sub.

We should expect even more metrics like these in the coming weeks as Ubisoft tallies up the sales from Shadows, particularly the milestones that look good on investor reports.

NEWS SOURCE:facebook.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

