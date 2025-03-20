All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Assassin's Creed ShadowsRadeon RX 9070 XTSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 1 million players in first day, Ubisoft confirms

Assassin's Creed Shadows appears to be a hit with over 1 million players jumping into the Feudal Japan-set simulator on launch day, includes sales & uPlay.

Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 1 million players in first day, Ubisoft confirms
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Assassin's Creed Shadows launched successfully, becoming the top-seller on Steam and #4 on the PlayStation Store, with over 1 million players across platforms.

Assassin's Creed Shadows appears to off to a good start on launch day despite pressure and controversy.

Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 1 million players in first day, Ubisoft confirms 6
2

It looks like Ubisoft may have pulled it off: AC Shadows is showing signs of being a hit release. The new Feudal Japan-set mainline Assassin's Creed game is the #1 top-seller on Steam right now, and it's also #4 on the PlayStation Store. Now today Ubisoft celebrates the game's official launch with a new milestone: Shadows has already been played by over 1 million people on all platforms.

"It's not even 4PM here in Canada and Assassin's Creed Shadows has already passed 1 million players! Thank YOU from the bottom of our hearts for joining this adventure in Feudal Japan. We are beyond excited to start this journey with you!" Ubisoft wrote on Twitter.

If that metric sounds a bit unusual, that's because it encompasses all forms of access, not just full game sales. Ubisoft releases its big first-party games onto its Ubisoft+ subscription service, so there's a mix of game sales revenue (~$60-70 per copy) versus subscription access ($18 per month).

Ubisoft is counting on Shadows doing well at a time when the company needs it most. Mismanagement, high costs, and other perils have threatened Ubisoft's core business, leading to the group exploring opportunities to sell or license its games and IPs to third-parties, or to go private with the help off potential games ally Tencent.

Shadows has come under fire for various controversies, many of which stem from the game's depictions of Japanese culture and art during the time period. The Japanese government has also formally spoken against the destruction of shrines in the game.

Photo of the Assassin's Creed Shadows - Limited Edition, PlayStation 5 Game
Best Deals: Assassin's Creed Shadows - Limited Edition, PlayStation 5 Game
Country flagToday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99 USD
$69.99 USD$69.99 USD
Buy
$96.50 CAD
--
Buy
$69.99 USD
$69.99 USD$69.99 USD
Buy
$69.99 USD
$69.99 USD$69.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/20/2025 at 3:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles