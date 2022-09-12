Assassin's Creed franchise hits 200 million sales worldwide
The Assassin's Creed franchise has topped over 200 million copies sold worldwide since the first game's launch in 2007, Ubisoft has recently confirmed.
The Assassin's Creed franchise has grown considerably over 15 years with hundreds of millions of game sales. The series has amassed an impressive 200 million copies sold since the first Assassin's Creed launched in 2007, pushing the series past big hits like Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, and EA's titanic life simulator The Sims.
The series has grown in terms of sales and revenues; Assassin's Creed Valhalla made over $1 billion in consumer revenue as of February thanks to its cross-gen release, multitude of monetization points, expanded content, and engaging gameplay. Ubisoft is also releasing more Valhalla content to round out 2022, and then Mirage, the latest Assassin's Creed, is set to launch in 2023.
From our current data records, the top-selling games franchises include:
- Mario - 776.8 million
- Tetris - 495 million
- Pokemon - 440 million
- Call of Duty - 425 million
- GTA - 380 million
- FIFA - 325 million
- Minecraft - 238 million
- Assassin's Creed - 200 million
- The Sims - 175 million
- Final Fantasy - 161 million
- Resident Evil - 127 million
The news was nestled in a press release for Assassin's Creed Mirage, the latest game in the series; Mirage will feature a smaller, more dense city set in 9th century Baghdad complete with a strong emphasis on stealth,
"Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin's Creed series has sold more than 200 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin's Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media."