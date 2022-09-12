Assassin's Creed franchise hits 200 million sales worldwide

Assassin's Creed has sold 200 million copies worldwide since launch, and here's how that stacks up against other franchises.

The Assassin's Creed franchise has grown considerably over 15 years with hundreds of millions of game sales. The series has amassed an impressive 200 million copies sold since the first Assassin's Creed launched in 2007, pushing the series past big hits like Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, and EA's titanic life simulator The Sims.

The series has grown in terms of sales and revenues; Assassin's Creed Valhalla made over $1 billion in consumer revenue as of February thanks to its cross-gen release, multitude of monetization points, expanded content, and engaging gameplay. Ubisoft is also releasing more Valhalla content to round out 2022, and then Mirage, the latest Assassin's Creed, is set to launch in 2023.

From our current data records, the top-selling games franchises include:

Mario - 776.8 million

Tetris - 495 million

Pokemon - 440 million

Call of Duty - 425 million

GTA - 380 million

FIFA - 325 million

Minecraft - 238 million

Assassin's Creed - 200 million

The Sims - 175 million

Final Fantasy - 161 million

Resident Evil - 127 million

The news was nestled in a press release for Assassin's Creed Mirage, the latest game in the series; Mirage will feature a smaller, more dense city set in 9th century Baghdad complete with a strong emphasis on stealth,