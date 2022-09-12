All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Intel Arc GPU effectively cancelled: 'decision has been made'

Assassin's Creed franchise hits 200 million sales worldwide

The Assassin's Creed franchise has topped over 200 million copies sold worldwide since the first game's launch in 2007, Ubisoft has recently confirmed.

Assassin's Creed franchise hits 200 million sales worldwide
Published Sep 12, 2022 1:43 PM CDT
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

Assassin's Creed has sold 200 million copies worldwide since launch, and here's how that stacks up against other franchises.

Assassin's Creed franchise hits 200 million sales worldwide 112022 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Assassin's Creed franchise has grown considerably over 15 years with hundreds of millions of game sales. The series has amassed an impressive 200 million copies sold since the first Assassin's Creed launched in 2007, pushing the series past big hits like Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, and EA's titanic life simulator The Sims.

The series has grown in terms of sales and revenues; Assassin's Creed Valhalla made over $1 billion in consumer revenue as of February thanks to its cross-gen release, multitude of monetization points, expanded content, and engaging gameplay. Ubisoft is also releasing more Valhalla content to round out 2022, and then Mirage, the latest Assassin's Creed, is set to launch in 2023.

From our current data records, the top-selling games franchises include:

  • Mario - 776.8 million
  • Tetris - 495 million
  • Pokemon - 440 million
  • Call of Duty - 425 million
  • GTA - 380 million
  • FIFA - 325 million
  • Minecraft - 238 million
  • Assassin's Creed - 200 million
  • The Sims - 175 million
  • Final Fantasy - 161 million
  • Resident Evil - 127 million

The news was nestled in a press release for Assassin's Creed Mirage, the latest game in the series; Mirage will feature a smaller, more dense city set in 9th century Baghdad complete with a strong emphasis on stealth,

"Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin's Creed series has sold more than 200 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin's Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media."

Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.59
$19.97$15.00$43.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/12/2022 at 1:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.