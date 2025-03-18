Bethesda and Xbox take sides in a debate older than Fallout itself

TL;DR: Bethesda's "Ghoul Within" update for Fallout 76 allows players to become ghouls with new perks and mechanics - and two divisive toilet paper holders. The update also introduces Season 20 with new challenges and rewards. Despite a rocky start, the game has seen increased player engagement and consistent updates. Bethesda's "Ghoul Within" update for Fallout 76 allows players to become ghouls with new perks and mechanics - and two divisive toilet paper holders. The update also introduces Season 20 with new challenges and rewards. Despite a rocky start, the game has seen increased player engagement and consistent updates.

Bethesda has just released the Ghoul Within update for Fallout 76, introducing the ability for players to become ghouls, complete with new perks and gameplay mechanics. However, in a divisive move from the Bethesda team, an item included in the update has weighed in strongly on an eternal household debate.

Credit: Bethesda Studios

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Among the new C.A.M.P. items added to the game-decorative objects for player bases - Bethesda has included two toilet paper holders. One dispenses paper from the wall (the correct way, in my opinion), while the other, labeled "Correct Toilet Paper Holder," which rolls it outward.

Credit: /u/smurfsaretasty

The items quickly made it over to Reddit, where Xbox's official account weighed in.

"The only reason to do it the first way is if you have a cat that likes to unroll it, and feels like if you've got animals big enough to reach the roll in your bathroom you've got other problems on your mind." - Xbox

Beyond these humorous touches, the Ghoul Within update brings substantial enhancements to Fallout 76. Players can now access ghoul-specific abilities and perks. Additionally, the introduction of Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul offers new challenges and rewards, further expanding the game's content.

While the game never quite recovered from its shaky launch back in 2018, the game has seen a slight spike in players since the update, with 16,000 concurrent players on Steam. Bethesda has also remained consistent with its support for the game, releasing over 10 major updates since launch, including The Wastelanders, which reintroduced human NPCs and a revamped quest system, Steel Dawn, which brought back the Brotherhood of Steel, and Expeditions: The Pitt, which expanded the game beyond Appalachia.

Regardless of your stance on toilet paper, there's quite a few reasons to revisit Fallout 76, which is available on Games Pass and can be purchased for cheap on Steam.