Bethesda made a 'lot of smart choices' with modern Fallout games, series creator Tim Cain says

Original Fallout creator Tim Cain says that he'd do things differently than Bethesda, but admits that the series has grown tremendously under Bethesda.

TL;DR: Fallout creator Tim Cain praises Bethesda for expanding the franchise's appeal by modernizing gameplay and reaching a broader audience, despite criticisms of casualization.

Original Fallout creator Tim Cain shares more thoughts about modern day games in the series, discussing what he'd do differently while praising Bethesda's business decision to open up the franchise to more widespread players.

With their punishing features and unclear game mechanics, classic Fallout games aren't always the most fun to play. Getting into these older cRPGs can be a chore, but Bethesda changed all that with Fallout 3, bringing the franchise into 3D with mass-market appeal. Offering Fallout to a casual audience is a big reason why the franchise has delivered multiple platinum best-sellers.

Bethesda's Fallout games are criticized for their "casualized" features--e.g. Fallout 4 doesn't even have skills--but even the original creators say that the studio is doing something right. In a recent interview with YouTube channel The Evil Eye, Fallout 1 creator Tim Cain gave Bethesda credit for their business acumen.

"To be completely fair, Bethesda took what was a tiny IP that had sold okay for back then, and they turned it into this huge franchise. So along the way, they must be doing something right. "I think it's fair to say that that if I had continued to work on Fallout, it would be different. I'm not even sure it would have been as big. "I think they did a lot of smart choices to make it more...I don't want to say casual-friendly...but a lot more people were interested in what they made than seem to be interested in what the first two games offered."

Reports indicate that Bethesda is currently working on multiple Fallout projects, including a possible Fallout 3 remaster and a special edition Fallout 4 re-release to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary alongside the upcoming Fallout TV show season 2 premiere.