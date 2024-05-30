Fallout 76 reaches 20 million players milestone

Today Bethesda Game Studios announced that Fallout 76 has now amassed more than 20 million lifetime players across the globe, which is great news for Xbox.

Fallout 76 has amassed tons of new players on the heels of April's wildly successful Fallout TV show.

More than a month after the Fallout show's release, Fallout mania is still going strong. The games are racking up impressive player counts thanks to the marketing activations from the TV show push, and Fallout 76 in particular recently broke the 20 million lifetime players milestone.

That new figure is up substantially from 2022's previous number of 13.5 million lifetime players. Fallout 76 managed to tack-on 6.5 million more players from 2023 - May 2024, and a good portion of that was likely driven by the TV show an the fact that all Amazon Prime subscribers got a free copy of the game from Prime Gaming.

Bethesda announced the news today, saying: Our future began 6 years ago, and now thanks to our amazing #Fallout76 community Appalachia is 20 million players strong. Thank you for joining us on this journey...there's even more to come.

Once an imperiled live game experiment from 2018, Fallout 76 has since become one of the most important bedrocks for Bethesda and Xbox. Over the years, the project has evolved significantly with new expansions, content, and a multitude of updates that transformed the original core experience into something new: a live service title with its own subscription (alongside microtransactions).

Fallout 76 was mentioned as one of the premiere examples of multi-platform live games from Xbox, with company exec Matt Booty saying:

"Our first-party games now have over 150 million monthly active users/

"In the last five years, our teams across Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda have shipped 10 games with over 10 million players each life to date, from new IPs like Sea of Thieves and Grounded, to franchise entries like Minecraft Legends and Elder Scrolls Online."