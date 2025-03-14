Todd Howard has been waiting since Fallout 4 to do a surprise launch

Rumours are pointing to a surprise launch in April for the Oblivion Remake. In previous interviews, we've heard about this launch idea from Todd himself.

Recent speculation suggests that The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remake is coming, and it's coming fast. Rumors point to a possible April announcement and release - the likes of which is generally unheard of in the games industry. While the leaks point to this being real, another fact that supports the theory comes from Todd Howard himself.

At E3 in 2015, Todd Howard took to the stage to announce Fallout 4. In the same presentation, Bethesda revealed over 30 minutes of gameplay footage (already rare for a launch announcement). But most notably, he revealed that the game would be available to buy in just four months' time.

As anyone who's a Grand Theft Auto or The Elder Scrolls fan would know, the wait for a new title can be agonizingly long. And often, when games do arrive, they're rushed, filled with bugs, or plagued with performance and optimization issues.

When Howard spoke with IGN in 2016, he shared some more detail on his philosophy towards shorter game announcements.

"I would like that to become the norm," Howard told IGN at DICE in Las Vegas. "I hope that the way we did it with Fallout changes how a lot of people do it. That's my hope."

However, according to Howard, he would make that window even shorter if he could. While he said it was a challenge keeping the game under wraps, there is a scenario where he would announce and launch a game on the same day - if he were allowed to.

"The way it went, I would make it even shorter if I could get away with it," he said. "It would be, 'this is out right now.'"

He acknowledged, however, that a same-day launch might not necessarily be optimal - and that fans might want a short period to get excited together about the release.

"I think people need a little time to get it. There's a moment there where everyone enjoys it together. They're in on it, being excited and waiting for it. Whether that's five months or less, I don't know."

Bethesda tested the viability of a same-day launch with Fallout Shelter, which was announced and released shortly after the Fallout 4 showcase. Since then, Bethesda has used a mixture of strategies-a long campaign for Starfield, a short five-month release window for Fallout 76, and radio silence for The Elder Scrolls VI. Nevertheless, over time, the studio has been experimenting with finding "the right window" for every game.

Fast forward to the rumored release of The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remake, and we have a scenario where all signs point to Howard putting the shadow launch idea into practice. Rumors suggest an April launch and release. Whether it drops the same day or a few weeks out remains uncertain. One thing's for sure -Bethesda likely has some surprises in store for us soon.