Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA unveils next-gen Feynman GPU In GTC 2025 roadmap, should use HBM5 memory in 2028

NVIDIA unveils an updated GPU roadmap, introduces next-gen Feynman GPU that will arrive after Rubin and Rubin Ultra. Feynman will use next-gen HBM5 memory.

NVIDIA unveils next-gen Feynman GPU In GTC 2025 roadmap, should use HBM5 memory in 2028
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA announced its next-gen Feynman GPU architecture, set to debut in 2028 with "next-gen HBM" memory, succeeding Rubin and Blackwell. Named after physicist Richard Feynman, it will use the same Vera CPUs as Rubin GPUs.

NVIDIA has just announced that its next-gen Feynman GPU architecture will succeed Rubin and Blackwell, and will debut with ''next-gen HBM" memory in 2028.

NVIDIA unveils next-gen Feynman GPU In GTC 2025 roadmap, should use HBM5 memory in 2028 81
2

At its GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2025) event, NVIDIA unveiled its latest AI GPU architecture roadmap, extending beyond the just-detailed Rubin and Rubin AI GPUs. NVIDIA has now confirmed that its next-gen AI GPU will be codenamed Feynman, after renowned American theoretical physicist, Richard Phillips Feynman, who is known for his work on quantum mechanics

On his Wikipedia page, Feynman is explained as "an American theoretical physicist. He is best known for his work in the path integral formulation of quantum mechanics, the theory of quantum electrodynamics, the physics of the superfluidity of supercooled liquid helium, and in particle physics, for which he proposed the parton model".

NVIDIA didn't detail which next-gen HBM memory it would be using, but we know that its current GB200 and new GB300 AI GPUs use HBM3E memory, and its next-gen Rubin AI GPUs will use HBM4... so we could expect HBM4E memory or next-gen HBM5 memory. NVIDIA's new Feynman AI GPUs will use the same Vera CPUs that will be used on its upcoming Rubin and Rubin AI GPUs, too.

NVIDIA has used an "Ultra" moniker on Blackwell with Blackwell Ultra, as well as its next-gen Rubin with Rubin Ultra, so we should expect Feynman to be joined by Feynman Ultra.. NVIDIA's next-gen Feynman should launch in 2028, while Feynman Ultra be released in 2030 if it becomes a thing.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

