Frore Systems intros LiquidJet coldplates that cool 1400W NVIDIA GB300 AI GPUs, ready for Rubin

Frore Systems intros LiquidJet coldplates that handle 1400W TDP to cool NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GB300 AI GPUs, and next-gen AI GPUs of the future.

TL;DR: Frore Systems' LiquidJet liquid cooling platform revolutionizes AI data center GPU cooling with precision-engineered 3D short-loop jet channels, outperforming traditional coldplates in thermal efficiency, power density, and pressure drop. Designed for next-gen NVIDIA GPUs, LiquidJet offers scalable, customized cooling that enhances performance, reduces costs, and improves energy efficiency.

Frore Systems has just introduced its new liquid cooling platform -- LiquidJet -- aimed for high-powered GPUs in AI data centers, replacing traditional 2D microchannel coldplates with precision-engineered 3D short-loop jet channels built using semiconductor manufacturing techniques. Check it out:

Frore Systems' new LiquidJet is already delivering game-changing results, cooling NVIDIA's new Blackwell Ultra GB300 and its 1400W TDP, outperforming traditional coldplates on every major cooling metric, including 2 x higher hotspot power density, 50% higher KW/lpm, and a 4 x lower pressure drop.

Seshu Madhavapeddy, CEO and Founder of Frore Systems said: "LiquidJet's unique 3D architecture, with customized short-loop jet channel microstructures, sets a new bar for coldplate thermal performance. Just as AirJet redefined active cooling for consumer and edge devices, LiquidJet transforms coldplates into a future-ready platform for the AI Factory".

But what's next is even more exciting for Frore Systems, as its LiquidJet is engineered to scale with next-gen chips like NVIDIA's new Rubin, Rubin Ultra, and its next-next-gen Feynman (which will use over 4000W of power) and beyond. Not only that, but the company is ready for custom hyperscaler ASIC designs, too.

Frore Systems explains its LiquidJet cooling technology: "Legacy coldplates rely on outdated skiving 2D microchannel manufacturing, limiting their ability to adapt to new chip layouts and increasingly non-uniform high power density requirements. Frore Systems takes a different approach, adapting semiconductor manufacturing to metal wafers, fabricating 3D short-loop jet channel microstructures that are designed precisely to the power map of modern GPUs".

This enables:

Highly customized designs to exactly match any SOC power map

Far superior cooling performance

Scalable cost-effective manufacturing

Easy drop-in upgrade

The result, is LiquidJet, a new coldplate that "evolves as fast as the chips it cools". With these advances, Frore Systems says that data centers can achieve: