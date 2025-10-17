Frore Systems intros LiquidJet coldplates that cool 1400W NVIDIA GB300 AI GPUs, ready for Rubin

Frore Systems has just introduced its new liquid cooling platform -- LiquidJet -- aimed for high-powered GPUs in AI data centers, replacing traditional 2D microchannel coldplates with precision-engineered 3D short-loop jet channels built using semiconductor manufacturing techniques. Check it out:
Frore Systems' new LiquidJet is already delivering game-changing results, cooling NVIDIA's new Blackwell Ultra GB300 and its 1400W TDP, outperforming traditional coldplates on every major cooling metric, including 2 x higher hotspot power density, 50% higher KW/lpm, and a 4 x lower pressure drop.
- Read more: NVIDIA unveils next-gen Feynman GPU, should use HBM5 memory in 2028
- Read more: NVIDIA teases next-gen Kyber rack-scale tech: up to 576 Rubin Ultra GPUs in 2027
- Read more: AI servers of the future: 1000kW+ with NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin Ultra AI GPUs
- Read more: Future AI data center capacity could require 10GW by 2025, more power used than Utah
Seshu Madhavapeddy, CEO and Founder of Frore Systems said: "LiquidJet's unique 3D architecture, with customized short-loop jet channel microstructures, sets a new bar for coldplate thermal performance. Just as AirJet redefined active cooling for consumer and edge devices, LiquidJet transforms coldplates into a future-ready platform for the AI Factory".
But what's next is even more exciting for Frore Systems, as its LiquidJet is engineered to scale with next-gen chips like NVIDIA's new Rubin, Rubin Ultra, and its next-next-gen Feynman (which will use over 4000W of power) and beyond. Not only that, but the company is ready for custom hyperscaler ASIC designs, too.
Frore Systems explains its LiquidJet cooling technology: "Legacy coldplates rely on outdated skiving 2D microchannel manufacturing, limiting their ability to adapt to new chip layouts and increasingly non-uniform high power density requirements. Frore Systems takes a different approach, adapting semiconductor manufacturing to metal wafers, fabricating 3D short-loop jet channel microstructures that are designed precisely to the power map of modern GPUs".
This enables:
- Highly customized designs to exactly match any SOC power map
- Far superior cooling performance
- Scalable cost-effective manufacturing
- Easy drop-in upgrade
The result, is LiquidJet, a new coldplate that "evolves as fast as the chips it cools". With these advances, Frore Systems says that data centers can achieve:
- Cooler GPUs
- More AI tokens/second
- Lower total cost of ownership (TCO)
- Improved power usage effectiveness (PUE)