NVIDIA GTC 2026 confirmed for March 16-19: expect Blackwell, Rubin, Feynman GPUs but no GeForce

NVIDIA confirms GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2025) for March 16-19 in San Jose, California, where we will be introduced to Rubin AI GPUs with HBM4.

NVIDIA will be hosting its annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2025 event once again next year between March 16-19, 2026, in San Jose, California. We should expect the big launch of its next-gen Rubin AI GPU architecture to take the stage.

NVIDIA GTC is all about GPU technology, with data center being NVIDIA's biggest revenue driver by far, with developers, researchers, and other professionals descending upon San Jose for the event. Last year at GTC 2025, NVIDIA unveiled its next steps in GPU architectures with the company confirming its Blackwell Ultra (NVL72), and Vera Rubin architecture for 2026, scaling to huge NVL144 systems for hyperscale deployments.

The company even teased its Rubin Ultra (NVL576) for 2027, and its next-next-gen Feynman architecture that will roll out in 2028. NVL72 = 72 AI GPUs per server, NVL144 = 144 AI GPUs per server, but with Rubin Ultra coming in 2027... NVL576 = an insane 576 AI GPUs per server, which is truly mind-blowing.

NVIDIA is expected to also discuss its agentic and physical AI advancements like it did at GTC 2025 earlier this year, which also included NVIDIA Dynamo, which the company described as an operating system for AI factories, Isaac GR00T, a robotics foundation model, the Cosmos AI model for synthetic training data, as well as Newton, a new physics engine that's used for robotics simulation.

If you were waiting for a next-gen GeForce GPU reveal, you'll be waiting for that... however, we should expect NVIDIA to reveal its beefed-up GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series later this year with a 2026 release.

Vera Rubin, Rubin, and Rubin Ultra should be detailed at GTC 2026, as well as more details on Feynman, and possibly the GPU architecture after that. We should see Rubin R100 and other deployments of Rubin at GTC 2026, and I'm sure we'll hear all about how well the new Blackwell Ultra GB300 AI servers have been doing, which are now in mass production and being pumped out for companies as you're reading this.