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NVIDIA updates roadmap, with new details on its next-gen GPU 'Feynman' coming in 2028

At GTC 2026, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang outlines the company's latest roadmap for its GPU, CPU and other next-gen hardware built for AI.

NVIDIA updates roadmap, with new details on its next-gen GPU 'Feynman' coming in 2028
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TL;DR: NVIDIA's updated data center roadmap reveals the Vera Rubin architecture launching this year, followed by Rubin Ultra in 2027 with enhanced memory and cooling. In 2028, the Feynman GPU will introduce advanced 3D stacking, custom HBM memory, and new components, advancing AI infrastructure and integrated systems.

NVIDIA has updated its data center roadmap for its GPU and CPU lineup at GTC 2026, with the company focused on updating its AI-focused GPU architecture every year. With NVIDIA set to roll out its Vera Rubin architecture and platform this year, which includes the Vera CPU and Rubin GPU, we also got details on its next major GPU architecture, called Feynman, set to arrive in 2028.

NVIDIA updates roadmap, with new details on its next-gen GPU 'Feynman' coming in 2028 2
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The successor to Rubin and 2027's Rubin Ultra, Feynman, will represent a major step for NVIDIA by introducing advanced 3D stacking technology to increase density and improve communication among the various hardware components that power the next generation of AI. In addition, Feynman will be paired with the new Rosa CPU for integrated systems, building on the foundation of Grace in the current Blackwell era.

NVIDIA's roadmap, with Feynman coming in 2028, also lists "custom HBM," which would most likely refer to the next memory evolution beyond HBM4 and HBM4e. We'll have to wait for more details on this new high-bandwidth memory solution. Still, it's safe to assume that its bandwidth and performance will be tailored for increasingly more complex AI models and systems where memory bandwidth and capacity are key.

NVIDIA updates roadmap, with new details on its next-gen GPU 'Feynman' coming in 2028 1
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The arrival of Feynman will also introduce next-gen components and hardware like LP40 memory, BlueField-5 processing, NVLink-8 interconnect technology, and more. This highlights NVIDIA's current focus on delivering a complete AI infrastructure solution, which pairs cutting-edge hardware with its software.

As for Rubin Ultra, which is set to arrive in 2027, NVIDIA showcased the hardware at GTC, with CEO Jensen Huang standing on stage during the opening keynote with a system featuring 1TB of HBM4e memory and a new rack called Kyber that features vertical trays and liquid cooling as standard. The new rack is designed to double the number of GPUs, while upgrading communication to a 7th-generation NVLink switch.

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

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