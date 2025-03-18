All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA GB300 'Blackwell Ultra' AI GPU: 288GB HBM3E, 1.4kW power, 50% faster than GB200

NVIDIA unveils its new GB300 'Blackwell Ultra' AI servers, with its new GB300 featuring 50% more performance than GB200, with up to 288GB of HBM3E memory.

NVIDIA GB300 'Blackwell Ultra' AI GPU: 288GB HBM3E, 1.4kW power, 50% faster than GB200
TL;DR: NVIDIA has launched the GB300 "Blackwell Ultra" NVL72 AI server, featuring a GB300 AI GPU with 50% more performance than the GB200 and 288GB of HBM3E memory. It offers 1.5x more performance than the GB200 NVL72 and enhances AI factory revenue opportunities by 50x compared to Hopper-based servers.

NVIDIA has officially unveiled its beefed-up GB300 "Blackwell Ultra" NVL72 AI server, with its new GB300 AI GPU featuring 50% more performance over GB200, and a larger pool of 288GB of HBM3E memory.

3

NVIDIA's new GB300 "Blackwell Ultra" AI GPUs will continue the AI domination led by GB200, with memory capacity increased through using new 12-Hi HBM3E memory stacks, and even more compute power for AI workloads. NVIDIA is also coupling GB300 with the latest Spectrum Ultra X800 Ethernet switches (512-Radix).

The new NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution has 1.5x more performance than an NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI server, as well as increasing Blackwell revenue opportunities by 50x for AI factories compared to AI servers built on the Hopper GPU architecture.

Inside, NVIDIA's new GB300 NVL72 AI server connects 72 x GB300 Blackwell Ultra AI GPUs and 36 Arm Neoverse-based NVIDIA Grace CPUs in a rack-scale design, acting as a single gigantic GPU built for test-time scaling. NVIDIA's new GB300 NVL72 has AI models accessing the platform's massive performance gains to explore different solutions to problems and break down complex requests into multiple steps, resulting in higher-quality responses.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA said: "AI has made a giant leap - reasoning and agentic AI demand orders of magnitude more computing performance. We designed Blackwell Ultra for this moment - it's a single versatile platform that can easily and efficiently do pretraining, post-training and reasoning AI inference".

3

NVIDIA explains its new GB300 "Blackwell Ultra" AI platform: "NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra boosts training and test-time scaling inference - the art of applying more compute during inference to improve accuracy - to enable organizations everywhere to accelerate applications such as AI reasoning, agentic AI and physical AI".

"Built on the groundbreaking Blackwell architecture introduced a year ago, Blackwell Ultra includes the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution and the NVIDIA HGX™ B300 NVL16 system. The GB300 NVL72 delivers 1.5x more AI performance than the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, as well as increases Blackwell's revenue opportunity by 50x for AI factories, compared with those built with NVIDIA Hopper".

NEWS SOURCES:nvidianews.nvidia.com, wccftech.com

