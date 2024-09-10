AMD confirms new Krackan APU for early 2025: Zen 5 CPU + RDNA 3.5 GPU, ready for new handhelds

AMD confirms cheaper Zen 5 + RDNA 3.5 is on the way: Krackan APU is dropping early 2025, sitting under the new Ryzen AI 300 series 'Strix Point' APUs.

AMD has confirmed it will have its new "Krackan" APU launching in early 2025, aiming at the $799 notebook market ready for Copilot+ in 2025.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The big difference between the just-launched Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs and the new "Krackan" (also rumored as "Kraken Point") is that it will drop down to 8 cores of Zen 5 (4 x Zen 5 + 4 x Zen 5c) and a heavily cut-down 8 CUs of RDNA 3.5 GPU (compared to 16 CUs of RDNA 3.5 on Strix Point, and 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 on Strix Halo).

AMD's upcoming Krackan APU will feature the same Zen 5 CPU + RDNA 3.5 + XDNA 2 NPU, so we have Copilot+ ready for 2025, with enough TOPS (45-50 TOPS) for AI workloads of the future (and to compete against Intel Lunar Lake and Qualcomm Snapdragon X).

ComputerBase reported: "Strix Point is available here and from some manufacturers, but these are all premium devices at correspondingly high prices. In order to reach the mass of the market, cheaper chips are needed. Here, AMD's Jack Huynh, head of the Ryzen and Radeon division, confirmed in a conversation at IFA 2024 that Krackan will attack here from the beginning of 2025".

We should expect AMD to unveil its new Krackan or Kraken Point APU at CES 2025 in January 2025.