CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD's next-gen Medusa Point 'Zen 6' APU rumor: dropping RDNA 4/5 GPU for updated RDNA 3.X GPU

AMD's next-gen 'Medusa Point' Zen 6 APUs will reportedly use an updated RDNA 3.X GPU, dropping the rumored RDNA 4 or even RDNA 5 GPU.

AMD's next-gen Medusa Point 'Zen 6' APU rumor: dropping RDNA 4/5 GPU for updated RDNA 3.X GPU
TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Medusa Point APUs, based on Zen 6 architecture, will use an upgraded RDNA 3.X GPU instead of the anticipated RDNA 4, RDNA 5, or UDNA. This decision aligns with AMD's strategy of optimizing performance for laptops and gaming handhelds, focusing on efficiency and cooling rather than high-end gaming features.

AMD's next-generation "Medusa Point" APUs based on the new Zen 6 architecture were rumored to feature an RDNA 4, RDNA 5, or unified UDNA GPU, but fresh rumors suggest that's not happening and that an updated RDNA 3.X GPU will be used in the new monster APU.

The next-generation Zen 6-based Medusa Point APU is reportedly not using the just-launched RDNA 4 architecture, or the upcoming RDNA 5 or UDNA chips, but rather an upgraded RDNA 3.X GPU according to leaker Golden Pig Upgrade on Weibo. There have been rumors of RDNA 5 or UDNA on Medusa Point and Zen 6, but the new APUs will continue using the proven RDNA 3.X GPU.

AMD has used its new RDNA 3.5 GPUs inside of its recent Zen 5-based Strix Point and just-launched Strix Halo APUs, with 16 GPU cores inside of Strix Point and a whopping 40 GPU cores inside of Strix Halo. AMD could beef up the GPU cores again for Medusa Point, without the advancements and features from RDNA 4/5 or UDNA, given its an APU and not meant for high-end ray-traced gaming.

RDNA 3.5 inside of Strix Point and Strix Halo is a testament to that, as they boast some pretty damn good gaming performance from a low-power, and cool-operating APU inside of laptops and gaming handhelds.

AMD's new RDNA 3.5-based GPU inside of its new APUs is good enough for most laptops that there's no need for entry-level or budget discrete GPUs, meaning lower power, heat, noise, and weight.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

