AMD's next-gen Zen 6 desktop, laptop CPUs get leaked photos: meet Medusa Ridge and Medusa Point

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Zen 6 architecture is expected to feature 24 cores and 48 threads, utilizing the AM5 socket and a new TSMC node. The Medusa Point APU and Medusa Ridge CPUs promise significant performance improvements, potentially rivaling lower-end discrete GPUs. Enhanced integrated GPU performance could make low-end GPUs unnecessary for 1080p gaming. AMD's upcoming Zen 6 architecture is expected to feature 24 cores and 48 threads, utilizing the AM5 socket and a new TSMC node. The Medusa Point APU and Medusa Ridge CPUs promise significant performance improvements, potentially rivaling lower-end discrete GPUs. Enhanced integrated GPU performance could make low-end GPUs unnecessary for 1080p gaming.

AMD's next-generation Zen 6 architecture is shaping up to be one of the most exciting CPU generations in recent history, with rumors that it will bump up core counts to 24C/48T, and arrive on the current AM5 socket.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're learning that Zen 6 will have a 12-core CCD meaning dual-CCD processors will feature 24 cores and 48 threads. AMD's new Zen 6 chips will also use the AM5 socket, a newer node at TSMC, and now we have a look at Medusa Point and Medusa Ridge CPUs.

MLID has some renders of AMD's next-gen Medusa Point APU based on Zen 6, the successor to the Zen 5-based Strix Point, which you can see in the shot above and below. On the right, you've got the CCD chiplet on the right, attached to an I/O chiplet (which MLID says has 8 Workgroups, a 128-bit memory controller, and likely a very large NPU attached to it).

MLID ponders that we should expect 30-50% more performance from Medusa Point over Strix Point, especially with its next-gen RDNA 5 or UDNA GPU architecture, which will offer gaming peformance that will rival lower-end discrete GPUs. Strix Point and Strix Halo APUs offer stellar gaming performance -- 1080p 60FPS without a worry -- but future-gen Medusa Point and Medusa Halo APUs will be mobile APU monsters.

3

Next up, we've got desktop Zen 6 processors known as Medusa Ridge, with 4-12 Compute Units, an NPU, and so much more. MLID says AMD will be using a smaller process node at TSMC, while saying it'll be good to see AMD integrating a far more powerful RDNA 5 / UDNA GPU design.

The leaker says if AMD were to make all desktop Zen 6 processors feature an integrated GPU solution so good that it offers GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU performance, so much so that the company could "stop pretending" with low-end GPUs. MLID says that AMD could offer gamers enough GPU performance out of Zen 6 desktop CPUs that 1080p gaming isn't an issue, and that including great integrated GPU performance is why a purported Radeon 9040 series GPU doesn't make sense.

Keeping those GPU cores away from lower-end graphics cards and used for Zen 6 processors makes sense, especially as gamers would be leaning towards AMD processors over Intel processors.