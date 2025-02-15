All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD's next-gen Zen 6 desktop, laptop CPUs get leaked photos: meet Medusa Ridge and Medusa Point

AMD's next-generation Zen 6 processors get leaked die shots: Medusa Ridge, Medusa Halo, Medusa Point processors will enjoy up to 24 cores, 48 threads.

AMD's next-gen Zen 6 desktop, laptop CPUs get leaked photos: meet Medusa Ridge and Medusa Point
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Zen 6 architecture is expected to feature 24 cores and 48 threads, utilizing the AM5 socket and a new TSMC node. The Medusa Point APU and Medusa Ridge CPUs promise significant performance improvements, potentially rivaling lower-end discrete GPUs. Enhanced integrated GPU performance could make low-end GPUs unnecessary for 1080p gaming.

AMD's next-generation Zen 6 architecture is shaping up to be one of the most exciting CPU generations in recent history, with rumors that it will bump up core counts to 24C/48T, and arrive on the current AM5 socket.

AMD's next-gen Zen 6 desktop, laptop CPUs get leaked photos: meet Medusa Ridge and Medusa Point 34
3

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're learning that Zen 6 will have a 12-core CCD meaning dual-CCD processors will feature 24 cores and 48 threads. AMD's new Zen 6 chips will also use the AM5 socket, a newer node at TSMC, and now we have a look at Medusa Point and Medusa Ridge CPUs.

MLID has some renders of AMD's next-gen Medusa Point APU based on Zen 6, the successor to the Zen 5-based Strix Point, which you can see in the shot above and below. On the right, you've got the CCD chiplet on the right, attached to an I/O chiplet (which MLID says has 8 Workgroups, a 128-bit memory controller, and likely a very large NPU attached to it).

MLID ponders that we should expect 30-50% more performance from Medusa Point over Strix Point, especially with its next-gen RDNA 5 or UDNA GPU architecture, which will offer gaming peformance that will rival lower-end discrete GPUs. Strix Point and Strix Halo APUs offer stellar gaming performance -- 1080p 60FPS without a worry -- but future-gen Medusa Point and Medusa Halo APUs will be mobile APU monsters.

AMD's next-gen Zen 6 desktop, laptop CPUs get leaked photos: meet Medusa Ridge and Medusa Point 35
3

Next up, we've got desktop Zen 6 processors known as Medusa Ridge, with 4-12 Compute Units, an NPU, and so much more. MLID says AMD will be using a smaller process node at TSMC, while saying it'll be good to see AMD integrating a far more powerful RDNA 5 / UDNA GPU design.

The leaker says if AMD were to make all desktop Zen 6 processors feature an integrated GPU solution so good that it offers GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU performance, so much so that the company could "stop pretending" with low-end GPUs. MLID says that AMD could offer gamers enough GPU performance out of Zen 6 desktop CPUs that 1080p gaming isn't an issue, and that including great integrated GPU performance is why a purported Radeon 9040 series GPU doesn't make sense.

Keeping those GPU cores away from lower-end graphics cards and used for Zen 6 processors makes sense, especially as gamers would be leaning towards AMD processors over Intel processors.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$325 USD
$565 USD $599 USD
Buy
-
$689.9 USD $709.99 USD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $1099 CAD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $804.98 CAD
Buy
£515
£514.99 £549.96
Buy
$325 USD
$565 USD $599 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2025 at 5:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

