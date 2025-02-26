Ex-Bethesda Developer on Todd Howard: 'He became less involved over time'

Former Bethesda artist Dennis Mejillones reflects on Todd Howard's evolving role, his influence, and some of the challenges that came with his success.

In a recent interview on the Kiwi Talkz podcast, former Bethesda artist Dennis Mejillones sat down to discuss his time at the studio and his relationship with Todd Howard. Over the years, Howard has become one of the most recognizable figures in the gaming industry, but according to Mejillones, his role has changed significantly as Bethesda has grown.

Mejillones expressed deep admiration for Howard, crediting him as a mentor and a major influence in his life. "Honestly, I love Todd. He's helped change my family, helped guide me... He's been like a mentor, patient with me, which is something I really needed." Mejillones also emphasized Howard's ability to recognize what makes a game fun and accessible. "He's really good at finding fun... making the game accessible to as many people as possible."

At the same time, he acknowledged that Howard's position and level of success within Bethesda came with its own challenges.

"A lot of people were afraid to say no to Todd, and I think that hurt him. It's like George Lucas - geniuses come up with terrible ideas too. Not everything's a hit, but if people around you are too scared to push back, it actually does more harm than good. That happened with Todd to some extent."

He highlights how, as Bethesda expanded, Howard's involvement in day-to-day development began to diminish.

"Over time, he became less involved with people... By Fallout 76 and Starfield, he was just way less involved."

Mejillones recalled how Howard once regularly walked the studio floor, checking in with developers and discussing ideas, but as he took on more responsibilities - including overseeing projects like Indiana Jones and the Fallout TV show - his direct engagement became less frequent. "His attention was scattered... He was running a massive business."

The Microsoft acquisition added another layer of complexity. Mejillones suggested that Howard may no longer have the same level of creative control he once did. "Todd used to have flexibility... I'm not sure he has that anymore. There are a lot more people at the top pulling strings now." Balancing corporate expectations with Bethesda's creative vision has become a challenge, making his leadership role more demanding than ever.

Despite these shifts, Mejillones made it clear that Howard's influence remains irreplaceable.