Assassins Creed Shadows team says it 'went the extra mile' for the PS5 Pro - and it paid off

Ubisoft Montreal doubled down on PS5 Pro optimizations, and early reports confirm Assassin's Creed Shadows makes the most of the hardware.

Assassins Creed Shadows is receiving praise for its gameplay and visual fidelity, especially on the PS5 Pro. The game offers three settings: resolution, balanced, and performance modes, with ray tracing retained at 60fps. Enhanced ray tracing is exclusive to the PS5 Pro's resolution setting, showcasing significant technical improvements.

Assassins Creed Shadows reviews are out, and so far, the title is being praised not only for its exciting gameplay, but its push towards visual fidelity - particularly on the PS5 Pro.

Credit: Ubisoft Montreal

In a recent X post, Ubisoft Montreal technical architect Nicolas Lopez, responded to the praise, reiterating the team's commitment to delivering meaningful improvements on the PS5 Pro Hardware.

As per Digital Foundry, Assassins Creed Shadows on the PS5 Pro delivers 'one of the most substantial upgrades' seen on Sony's enhanced consoles. An analysis from ElAnalistaDeBits also determined it to be 'the best optimized open world Ubisoft has created in years'.

Assassins Creed Shadows offers three in-game settings on the PS5 Pro: a resolution mode, targeting 30fps at close to native 4K, balanced mode, which runs at 40fps upscaled from dynamic 1440p, and performance mode, which targets 60fps at dynamic 1440p.

However, the key differentiator between these modes is the ray tracing features. Most notably, the PS5 Pro retains ray tracing when running at the 60fps performance mode - to the equivalent of the quality mode on the base PS5 and XSX. As you'll see in the above example, the difference is night and day.

The PS5 Pro also exclusively features enhanced ray tracing on its resolution setting, which sees improvements to global illumination and reflections across the board. While it's locked at 30fps, Ubisoft recommends the quality setting across all platforms.

Without diving into technical analysis, Ubisoft's latest entry to the franchise is earning its stripes for its technical accomplishments. While there are still trade-offs, Ubisoft Montreal sure has put in the work to make sure gamers get the best of both worlds.