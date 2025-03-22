All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

GTA 6 being delayed could 'tank companies', and studios are avoiding it like the plague

The industry is bracing for GTA 6's arrival, and analysts warn the fallout from a delay could ripple across the entire gaming industry.

Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Industry experts speculate on the impact of GTA 6 on gaming markets, with concerns about potential delays affecting studios' plans.

As reported by PC Gamer, industry experts have been widely speculating about the effect on GTA 6 on the gaming markets. While it should prove to be a huge uplift for gaming as a whole - there's a chance that even a slight change of plans could run studios into the ground.

Credit: Rockstar Games
2

Credit: Rockstar Games

Ben Porter, an industry intelligence expert at Newzoo, commented on the potential for a GTA 6 delay. Highlighting that while companies try to steer clear of the anticipated title, there's a lot of fear surrounding launch plans.

"If you're a game company who's holding its breath waiting for GTA 6 to get out, and then it gets delayed by three, four, five, six months, what do you do?" he said to PC Gamer.

Runways are a huge concern for gaming studios, and Porter elaborates on how, in the scenario that GTA 6 was delayed, pushing a runway any further could spell disaster for companies.

"You either have to be able to launch into that big black hole that's been left open now, or you have to extend your run rate by an additional six months-I'm certain some companies are going to tank as a result of that, right?"

With that in mind, you have the basis for concern over the next year for gaming studios. Developers are adjusting timelines, shelving marketing plans, and re-routing launches just to avoid being drowned out by the noise of GTA 6. While there's no evidence to suggest that a delay is incoming, the fear is still looming - the equivalent, as Porter describes, of a gigantic iceberg.

"Everybody that we're talking to, they're ships trying to move out of the way of this big iceberg that is GTA 6."

GTA 6 is currently slated to release in the fall of 2025, and gamers are eagerly awaiting the second trailer from Rockstar Games. At this point in time, all eyes are on Rockstar - not just from fans, but from the whole industry holding its breath.

NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

