NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU stock rumors continue to get even bleaker, with AMD set to capitalize

If the rumors are right - and there are a hell of a lot of them now - RTX 5070 stock could be woefully short on supply, and RDNA 4 GPUs might clean up.

More rumors are being piped through insisting that AMD's RX 9070 GPUs are going to launch with a lot more stock than NVIDIA has ready for the RTX 5070, as these two graphics cards prepare to face off when they hit the shelves later this week.

A fresh piece of speculation was highlighted by Hardware Canucks, a Canadian tech site, as you can see in the above post on X.

The claim is that Hardware Canucks spoke to a manager at a retailer who said they have more RX 9070 XT graphics cards than the entirety of all the NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs they've had in stock so far this year.

This echoes a recent remark on X from Hardware Unboxed, which you can see was replied to in the above post - and we should note that this previous observation includes not just all the Blackwell stock thus far, but also the (still inbound) RTX 5070 inventory.

It's the RTX 5070 supply which is the really worrying bit, of course, and the source that Hardware Canucks tapped claims that their retail store is only expecting to receive 15 units of the NVIDIA RTX 5070 during the next two weeks.

That's not for launch, remember - that's over two weeks - so this sounds pretty woeful (albeit with the caveat that 'unless something drastic' happens in the meantime).

Another dose of pessimism

Judging from what else we've heard via the grapevine, this sounds like a realistic enough prospect, sadly.

YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead has been saying in no uncertain terms that RTX 5070 supply is going to be awful, and perhaps as bad as the RTX 5090 (which has been the worst of the Blackwell GPUs for stock so far, though all of these graphics cards have suffered from very scant supply, of course). A major Swedish retailer apparently agrees with that assessment, too.

In short, what appears to be a PR nightmare for NVIDIA in terms of not being able to deliver anything like a decent level of supply for RTX 5000 GPUs is seemingly only going to get worse when the RTX 5070 goes on sale tomorrow.

And AMD's RX 9070 stock, on the other hand, is expected to be around a 'normal' level for a GPU launch. However, given its competitive pricing, and the lack of availability for Blackwell graphics cards, RDNA 4 is likely to sell out quickly, too.

Yes, PC gamers aren't having a great time of it with these next-gen launches, sadly, and scalpers are not making the lives of genuine GPU buyers any easier. If, like us, you were hoping to grab a new graphics card early this year, that prospect has certainly been a lot trickier than we imagined it would be.

Ahh, well. Patience, and the demand and supply seesaw will eventually correct from its evidently skewed-out-of-balance state right now. It's just a question of how long the wait might be...