AMD RX 9070 XT stock at MSRP sold out immediately in the US, but RX 9070 GPU lasted for a while

The available RX 9070 XT graphics cards at MSRP were gone in a flash, but the vanilla 9070 models at MSRP lasted for half an hour or so.

TL;DR: AMD's RX 9070 XT GPUs sold out of MSRP models immediately, but that wasn't the case with the RX 9070 - however, the latter MSRP graphics cards were gone after half an hour. Not much stock remained at all after 30 minutes, and at the time of writing, an hour after launch, the cheapest model we can see is priced at $770 at Newegg. AMD's RX 9070 XT GPUs sold out of MSRP models immediately, but that wasn't the case with the RX 9070 - however, the latter MSRP graphics cards were gone after half an hour. Not much stock remained at all after 30 minutes, and at the time of writing, an hour after launch, the cheapest model we can see is priced at $770 at Newegg.

It's official, we're off to the GPU races - again, following the RTX 5070 going on sale yesterday (or rather, pretty much being a no-show) - but this time it's AMD's RX 9070 models bursting out of the gate.

Unfortunately, for those of you hoping to get an RX 9070 XT today at the MSRP of $599.99 in the US, it seems that isn't going to happen. And the same is true for the RX 9070, sadly, although that did have more stock by all accounts (or perhaps the same level of stock, but less demand).

Newegg immediately sold out of the Sapphire Pulse, XFX Swift, and GIGABYTE Gaming models of the RX 9070 XT which were the boards listed at the MSRP by the retailer.

There were some RX 9070 XT graphics cards available, though, for about half an hour after launch, including the ASUS Prime version at $719.99, and GIGABYTE Gaming OC model at $729.99 (as well as the ASRock Taichi).

Best Buy, Micro Center, and Amazon all went out of stock very early indeed, though.

As for the vanilla RX 9070, you were able to get the Sapphire Pulse at the MSRP of $549.99 at Newegg for about half an hour after it was launched, but it's now out of stock. The same is predictably true for Best Buy, Micro Center, and Amazon in the US.

The only RDNA 4 model we can see in stock now is the XFX Quicksilver RX 9070 XT which is $769.99 at Newegg (that may disappear swiftly enough, too).

Still, availability was a good deal better than NVIDIA, as predicted, and you had a decent shake at obtaining a reasonably priced RDNA 4 graphics card, particularly if you wanted an RX 9070, which was in stock at the recommended price at Newegg for a good half an hour.

Over in the UK, it was also possible to buy the Sapphire Pulse version of the RX 9070 XT for about 15 minutes after launch, although the retailer in question - Overclockers UK - had a lot of supply (check out the above post on X). Although when we checked if we could buy the Pulse again at the half hour mark post-launch, we had difficultly loading the product page at all - it seems that the GPU is now out of stock.

Demand seems to have been pretty high then, perhaps unsurprisingly given how tricky folks have found it to buy an NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPU, and all the positivity around reviews of the 9070 XT in particular. Not to mention the pretty negative reception the RTX 5070 has garnered from critics so far, on top of the lack of availability, with even NVIDIA delaying its Founders Edition to later in March.