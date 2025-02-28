All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's FSR 4 is exclusive to RDNA 4, 30+ games at launch, 75+ more coming in 2025

AMD's new AI-powered FSR 4 is exclusive to RDNA 4 and promises a big improvement to image quality and stability with 'better than native' results in 4K.

AMD's FSR 4 is exclusive to RDNA 4, 30+ games at launch, 75+ more coming in 2025
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's FSR 4, launching March 6, 2025, enhances image quality and performance using AI, exclusive to RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070/9070 XT. It supports over 30 games initially, with 75 more adopting it in 2025. FSR 4 offers improved image stability and detail but is not compatible with older Radeon cards.

With FSR 4, AMD's answer to NVIDIA DLSS, the company embraces AI and machine learning to enhance image quality and performance. It builds on the upgradable API of FSR 3.1, so like DLSS 4, there will be a driver-level option to enable FSR 4 in games that feature FSR 3.1 via a simple .dll file swap. Exclusive to RDNA 4 and the new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT, launching on March 6, 2025, FSR 4 will be available in over 30 games on day one.

AMD notes that games will also feature native support for FSR 4 on day one, with over 75 more games set to adopt the new AI-powered Super Resolution upscaling in 2025. Compared to DLSS, this still leaves a big gap between the number of games you can enable NVIDIA's new DLSS 4 in and those with native or driver-level FSR 4 support. The good news is that the upgradable nature of FSR 4 means that updates can be applied to all games with existing support.

However, games with FSR 2 or FSR 3 will not be compatible with the driver-level FSR 4 override, as only FSR 3.1 has this capability.

FSR 4 uses a custom in-house hybrid FP8 AI model trained on powerful AMD Instinct hardware and requires the advanced new hardware inside the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT to run - which feature up to 779 TOPS of AI performance. As the Radeon RX 9070 XT features double the AI performance of the Radeon RX 7900 XT, previous-gen Radeon cards will unfortunately miss out on FSR 4.

GPURadeon RX 9070Radeon RX 9070 XT
ArchitectureRDNA 4RDNA 4
ProcessTSMC 4nTSMC 4n
Compute Units5664
RT Accelerators5664
AI Accelerators112128
AI TOPS1165 TOPS1557 TOPS
Boost Clock2.52 GHz2.97 GHz
Memory16GB16GB
Total Board Power220W304W
ConnectivityPCIe 5.0 x16PCIe 5.0 x16
DisplayDisplayPort 2.1a, HDMI 2.1bDisplayPort 2.1a, HDMI 2.1b

With less ghosting, improved image stability, and more object detail, FSR 4 is a significant improvement over FSR 3.1. AMD notes that FSR 4's Quality, Balanced, and Performance modes will look better than their FSR 3.1 equivalents. In fact, during a pre-brief with media, AMD singled out Warhammer 40K Space Marine II as an example where AMD FSR 4's Performance Mode in 4K offers better image quality than FSR 3.1's 'Native AA' mode - an impressive result.

It sounds like a worthy DLSS competitor and something that will add definite value to RDNA 4 GPUs. However, we won't know the whole story (how it compares to DLSS 4) until we launch and see FSR 4 in action.

Here's a list of titles that will be FSR 4-ready on day one.

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Call of DutyL Warzone
  • Creatures of Ava
  • Dynasty Warriors Origins
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Hunt Showdown 1896
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance II
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
  • No More Room in Hell 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Smite 2
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Until Dawn

As previously mentioned, FSR 4 differs from the platform-agnostic FSR 3.1 because it is exclusive to RDNA 4 and the new Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs. However, NVIDIA's DLSS 4 update, which arrived with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, is compatible with more GPUs - including GeForce RTX 20 Series cards from 2018. As fantastic and impressive as FSR 4 sounds, it took AMD a long time to switch to an AI-powered solution, so there will be some catching up to do.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

