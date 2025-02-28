AMD's FSR 4 is exclusive to RDNA 4, 30+ games at launch, 75+ more coming in 2025

AMD's new AI-powered FSR 4 is exclusive to RDNA 4 and promises a big improvement to image quality and stability with 'better than native' results in 4K.

With FSR 4, AMD's answer to NVIDIA DLSS, the company embraces AI and machine learning to enhance image quality and performance. It builds on the upgradable API of FSR 3.1, so like DLSS 4, there will be a driver-level option to enable FSR 4 in games that feature FSR 3.1 via a simple .dll file swap. Exclusive to RDNA 4 and the new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT, launching on March 6, 2025, FSR 4 will be available in over 30 games on day one.

AMD notes that games will also feature native support for FSR 4 on day one, with over 75 more games set to adopt the new AI-powered Super Resolution upscaling in 2025. Compared to DLSS, this still leaves a big gap between the number of games you can enable NVIDIA's new DLSS 4 in and those with native or driver-level FSR 4 support. The good news is that the upgradable nature of FSR 4 means that updates can be applied to all games with existing support.

However, games with FSR 2 or FSR 3 will not be compatible with the driver-level FSR 4 override, as only FSR 3.1 has this capability.

FSR 4 uses a custom in-house hybrid FP8 AI model trained on powerful AMD Instinct hardware and requires the advanced new hardware inside the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT to run - which feature up to 779 TOPS of AI performance. As the Radeon RX 9070 XT features double the AI performance of the Radeon RX 7900 XT, previous-gen Radeon cards will unfortunately miss out on FSR 4.

GPU Radeon RX 9070 Radeon RX 9070 XT Architecture RDNA 4 RDNA 4 Process TSMC 4n TSMC 4n Compute Units 56 64 RT Accelerators 56 64 AI Accelerators 112 128 AI TOPS 1165 TOPS 1557 TOPS Boost Clock 2.52 GHz 2.97 GHz Memory 16GB 16GB Total Board Power 220W 304W Connectivity PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 Display DisplayPort 2.1a, HDMI 2.1b DisplayPort 2.1a, HDMI 2.1b

With less ghosting, improved image stability, and more object detail, FSR 4 is a significant improvement over FSR 3.1. AMD notes that FSR 4's Quality, Balanced, and Performance modes will look better than their FSR 3.1 equivalents. In fact, during a pre-brief with media, AMD singled out Warhammer 40K Space Marine II as an example where AMD FSR 4's Performance Mode in 4K offers better image quality than FSR 3.1's 'Native AA' mode - an impressive result.

It sounds like a worthy DLSS competitor and something that will add definite value to RDNA 4 GPUs. However, we won't know the whole story (how it compares to DLSS 4) until we launch and see FSR 4 in action.

Here's a list of titles that will be FSR 4-ready on day one.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of DutyL Warzone

Creatures of Ava

Dynasty Warriors Origins

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn

Hunt Showdown 1896

Kingdom Come Deliverance II

The Last of Us Part I

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

No More Room in Hell 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Marvel Rivals

Smite 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Until Dawn

As previously mentioned, FSR 4 differs from the platform-agnostic FSR 3.1 because it is exclusive to RDNA 4 and the new Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs. However, NVIDIA's DLSS 4 update, which arrived with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, is compatible with more GPUs - including GeForce RTX 20 Series cards from 2018. As fantastic and impressive as FSR 4 sounds, it took AMD a long time to switch to an AI-powered solution, so there will be some catching up to do.