Mobile Devices

Apple finalizing its supply chain for the foldable iPhone, expected to launch in 2026

Apple is set to finalize its selection of material, component suppliers for the foldable iPhone by April, should launch in the second half of 2026.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is finalizing suppliers for its foldable iPhone, expected to debut in the second half of 2026. The device will feature an inward-folding design with Samsung Display providing OLED panels. Apple aims to address display crease issues with improved materials.

Apple is reportedly finalizing its selection of material and component suppliers for its foldable iPhone by April 2025, with fresh rumors that we'll see the foldable iPhone debut in the second half of 2026.

2

In a new report from ETNews, we're learning from industry insiders said "Apple has been preparing for a foldable phone and is now in the final stages of narrowing down candidates before making its final sections". The report suggest that the production timeline for the foldable iPhone is close, with full-scale material and component mass production expected to start in 2H 2025.

Apple normally finalizes technical specifications and supplier selections one year before launching a new product, and that based on this timeline, we should expect to see Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone expected to launch in the second half in 2026. The foldable iPhone is expected to use an inward-folding (in-folding), book-type design with Samsung Display supplying the foldable OLED panels, one of the key components of the foldable iPhone.

The display crease is a major issue with foldable displays, and has been "significantly improved" in preparation for the foldable iPhone, as Apple set very strict technical requirements to overcome the foldable iPhone and its biggest weakness -- the creases in the foldable area -- achieving near-desired levels with new material properties.

Apple's new foldable iPhone is expected to have cover glass attached to the top of the display being supplied by US-based Corning, while ultra-thin glass (UTG) processing having Samsung Display working with domestic partners to work on glass handling and supply of the final display module, but Apple is reportedly working on its own supply chain to reduce dependency.

US-based Amphenol is reportedly the leading candidate for the hinge supply of the foldable iPhone, as the company is already a part of Apple's supply chain after supplying the company with hinges for its MacBook Pro laptops.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

