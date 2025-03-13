All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Apple's first foldable iPhone rumored as the iPhone Ultra, should unfold on the market in 2026

Apple's future foldable iPhone rumored to be named iPhone Ultra according to insider Mark Gurman, Apple's first foldable iPhone could launch end of 2026.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is reportedly developing a foldable iPhone, potentially named the iPhone Ultra, expected to launch by late 2026.

We all know Apple is working on a foldable iPhone, but what we don't know right now is what will the company call it. In a new interview, Bloomberg insider Mark Gurman said he thinks it will be called the iPhone Ultra.

Apple calling its new iPhone Ultra makes sense when you think that the company has its Apple Watch series of smartwatches, with the flagship model called the Apple Watch Ultra.

We've also got the M series processors that Apple designs in-house and fabs at TSMC, with its flagship chips also using the Ultra monitor: M3 Ultra was just released inside of the Mac Studio for example.

In the interview, Gurrman said that Apple's new foldable iPhone Ultra would launch by late 2026 which lines up with the current slate of rumors, as Apple is reportedly finalizing its supply chain for the foldable iPhone. Gurman said that you can't go a step above the foldable as the foldable smartphone is the "ultimate" and that "Ultra" is an expression of these things.

Apple foldable iPhone Ultra predictions so far:

Market Positioning:

  1. A True AI-driven Phone. Multimodal functionality and cross-app integration are the trends in AI device use cases. Larger screens enhance the AI experience, enabling scenarios like chatting with a chatbot about travel plans while viewing a full map app simultaneously.
  2. Top-tier iPhone. The first-generation foldable iPhone is expected to retail above $2,000 and $2,500. Leveraging the iPhone's status as a must-have device and Apple's loyal fanbase, it's expected to generate strong replacement demand - despite the premium price - provided quality meets expectations.

Hardware Specs:

  1. Touch ID returns as a side button, as Face ID may be absent due to thickness and internal space constraints.
  2. The foldable iPhone will have a book-style design, featuring an approximately 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and an approximately 5.5-inch outer display.
  3. The rear camera features a dual-lens setup, with one front-facing camera available in both folded and unfolded states.
  4. It will measure 9-9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded.
  5. The hinge will combine stainless steel and titanium alloy, while the casing opts for titanium alloy.
  6. It will use the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17.

Development Schedule:

  1. Final specs will be locked in 2Q25, with the official project kickoff in 3Q25 and mass production slated for 4Q26.
  2. The second-generation foldable iPhone is expected to begin mass production in 2H27.

Shipment Estimates:

  1. The complexity of the first-generation foldable iPhone will cap volume production until 2027.
  2. Shipments are projected at 3-5 million units for 2026.
  3. With the second-generation model included, total foldable iPhone shipments could reach 20 million units in 2027.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription
