Apple's first foldable might debut in next year, but it won't be an iPhone

Apple is reportedly working on a new 20-inch foldable device for 2025, but the foldable iPhone will have to wait until 2026 according to one analyst.

While there are plenty of foldable phones on the market right now Apple does not make any of them. The foldable iPhone is something that many have assumed that Apple has plans for but so far, there has been little to suggest that a launch is imminent. Now, a new report suggests that Apple is readying a foldable device for next year - but it won't be an iPhone,

That's according to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu in a research note seen by 9to5Mac. According to Pu Apple will begin mass production of a 20.3-inch foldable device in 2025 followed by a foldable iPhone that is set to be ready for late 2026. There have long been rumors of Apple working on a foldable device of some sort with a display of around 20 inches, and it would seem that's the device that Pu is talking about here.

Previous claims have come from the well-connected supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo although he had said that the foldable MacBook would be ready for launch in 2027. Display supply chain analyst Ross Young had suggested a 2026 or 2027 launch was possible, but the suggestion that a 2025 launch could be in the cards is the most optimistic report we've seen to date.

9to5Mac says that Pu believes that Apple has "accelerated" its plans to launch its first foldable device, with the company thought to have noted increased visibility of foldable Apple devices in supply chain checks.

As for what that foldable device will be, Apple will apparently launch a new lineup targeting the ultra-high-end market. It isn't yet clear what the device will be in terms of category though - will it be a Mac powered by macOS or an iPad running iPadOS? Or will it be something new altogether, perhaps running a hybrid software system? If the device features a foldable display that is 20.3 inches big we can perhaps expect something around iPad mini size when closed and larger than even the biggest MacBook Pro when opened up fully.

Time will tell, but this foldable device could be a more interesting one than any foldable iPhone depending on exactly where it sits in Apple's product lineup. As for the foldable iPhone itself, the report believes that Apple has been testing 7.9-inch and 8.3-inch models but it's unclear which of the two it might have settled on. However, 2026 is still a long way off and Apple's plans could yet change.