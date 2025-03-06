Apple's first foldable iPhone leaks: a 'true AI-driven' phone, up to $2500, ready for late 2026

Apple's first-gen foldable iPhone is expected to cost up to $2500, enter mass production in Q4 2026 and be the new flagship iPhone moving forward.

In a new post on Medium, insider Ming-Chi Kuo predicts what we'll see with Apple's first foldable iPhone. The insider says it'll be a true AI-driven iPhone -- hopefully, as Apple has well and truly fumbled AI with Siri and Apple Intelligence failures -- with multimodal functionality and cross-app integration being the trends in AI device use cases.

The larger screen enhances the AI experience says Kuo, enabling scenarios like chatting with a chatbot about travel plans while viewing a full map app at the same time. Apple's first foldable will be a "top-tier iPhone" that will leverage the iPhone's status as a must-have device and Apple's loyal fanbase, are expected to generate strong replacement demand -- no matter the price -- provided that Apple meets quality standards.

In terms of hardware, Kuo predicts we'll see the Touch ID return as the side button, and that Face ID might not make an apperance due to the thickness and internal space constraints. Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to have a book-style design, featuring around 7.8 inches of crease-free inner display, and around a 5.5-inch outer display.

The rear-facing camera on the foldable iPhone is predicted as a dual-lens rig, with a front-facing camera available for both folded, and unfolded iPhone use. We should expect it to measure in at between 9mm and 9.5mm thick when folded, and when unfolded at around 4.5mm to 4.8mm thick. The hinge will combine stainless steel and titanium alloy, while Kuo predicts the casing opts for titanium alloy.

Inside, we should expect Apple to use the same high-density battery cells as its upcoming ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Min-Chi Kuo's predictions for Apple's first-gen foldable iPhone:

Market Positioning:

A True AI-driven Phone. Multimodal functionality and cross-app integration are the trends in AI device use cases. Larger screens enhance the AI experience, enabling scenarios like chatting with a chatbot about travel plans while viewing a full map app simultaneously. Top-tier iPhone. The first-generation foldable iPhone is expected to retail above $2,000 and $2,500. Leveraging the iPhone's status as a must-have device and Apple's loyal fanbase, it's expected to generate strong replacement demand - despite the premium price - provided quality meets expectations.

Hardware Specs:

Touch ID returns as a side button, as Face ID may be absent due to thickness and internal space constraints. The foldable iPhone will have a book-style design, featuring an approximately 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and an approximately 5.5-inch outer display. The rear camera features a dual-lens setup, with one front-facing camera available in both folded and unfolded states. It will measure 9-9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5-4.8mm when unfolded. The hinge will combine stainless steel and titanium alloy, while the casing opts for titanium alloy. It will use the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17.

Development Schedule:

Final specs will be locked in 2Q25, with the official project kickoff in 3Q25 and mass production slated for 4Q26. The second-generation foldable iPhone is expected to begin mass production in 2H27.

Shipment Estimates: