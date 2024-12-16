Apple designers working on a foldable iPad concept: unfolds into size of two iPads side-by-side

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Apple's new foldable iPad rumor: launch in 2028 and be the side of two iPads side-by-side when unfolded... Apple wants the crease gone first.

TL;DR: Apple is developing a foldable iPad concept, aiming for a crease-free design, expected to launch around 2028. The device will unfold to resemble two iPads side-by-side. Apple plans to use iPadOS, which should support most macOS apps by then. The company prioritizes eliminating creases before market entry.

Apple is years and years behind the competition with foldables, but the company is reportedly working on a new foldable iPad concept that when unfolded, is like having two iPads side-by-side.

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, insider Mark Gurman said that Apple would be launching "something skin" to a giant iPad that unfolds into the size of two iPads side-by-side sometime in 2028.

The first goal however, is to have zero crease when Apple's foldable is fully unfolded. This makes sense, as Apple doesn't want to step into the market with a "revolutionary" new foldable iPhone or foldable iPad, and have any crease when unfolded... the company will wait until the creases are ironed out, pun intended.

Gurman said: "Apple designers are developing something akin to a giant iPad that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side. The Cupertino, California-based company has been honing the product for a couple of years now and is aiming to bring something to market around 2028, I'm told".

it continued: "Apple's goal for a foldable device is to avoid the crease that current products have when they're in the open position. And the company has made progress on this front: Prototypes of this new product within Apple's industrial design group have a nearly invisible crease. But it's too early to tell if Apple will can get rid of it altogether. Samsung Electronics Co., which launched its first foldable phone five years ago, has tried unsuccessfully to remove the crease".

Apple is reportedly looking at using iPadOS for the operating system on its unnamed foldable device, with Gurman adding that he doesn't think the company will make a hybrid version of its tablet operating system, and that by the time Apple's new foldable hits the market (in 2028) then iPadOS should be able to run most macOS apps.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, gagadget.com

