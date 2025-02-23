Leaked Xbox controllers 'Sebile' and 'Actium Duet' resurface in cloud gaming files

New Xbox controller leaks suggest Sebile is still in development, while Actium Duet appears as a new codename, possibly linked to a modular or Elite design.

Evidence of a new Xbox controller has resurfaced, with leaker eXtas1s analyzing new entries found in Xbox Cloud Gaming files. While the controller was first detailed in Microsoft's 2023 court leaks, the latest findings suggest it is still in development.

The leak was first uncovered by dataminer BetX Cloud, who uncovered new codenames in the XCloud source code. These findings were then reported by eXtas1s, who posted the details on X and later provided a full breakdown in a YouTube video. The codenames include Sebile, a controller that was first referenced in the 2023 Activision-Blizzard trial, and Actium, a codename that has previously been linked to a next-generation controller - possibly an Elite model or a modular split controller.

Leaked documents from 2023 regarding Sebile (Credit: FTC v. Microsoft)

In his long-form video explainer, eXtas1s highlights that the controllers represent an entirely new system of controllers. While he clarifies that no release date is confirmed, he speculates that they could be compatible with the next-generation Xbox and might even launch before the new console generation.

The Sebile controller was already known from previous leaks, with advanced haptic motors in the grips for realistic vibration feedback, simulating different textures and impacts. It would also feature audio feedback, adaptive triggers, accessibility improvements, and faster response times. In addition to gestures to 'wake up' the controller. The datamined entries reference Sebile EV1 and Sebile Delgado, pointing to two potential versions of the controller.

The Actium Duet, meanwhile, is a new variation of the Actium codename that hasn't been seen before. BetX Cloud and eXtas1s speculate that it could be the next Xbox Elite controller or that 'Duet' might indicate a split, modular design, similar to Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons.

"If they're already in the source code, these controllers might be closer than ever." - eXtas1s

While these leaks align with previous reports from the 2023 Activision-Blizzard trial, speculative reports should always be taken with a grain of salt until official confirmation comes through.

Nonetheless, fans would be pleased to hear that rumors are pointing toward a new generation of controller technology.