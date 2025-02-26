All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
DLSS 4 support is set to grow, following NVIDIA's latest developer release

NVIDIA's latest developer release expands DLSS 4 support in Unreal Engine 5, paving the way for more games to feature AI-powered upscaling and frame-gen.

DLSS 4 support is set to grow, following NVIDIA's latest developer release
TL;DR: NVIDIA has released DLSS 4 plugins for Unreal Engine 5, enabling more developers to integrate AI-powered upscaling, frame generation, and ray reconstruction. Support is available for UE5 versions 5.2 to 5.5.

NVIDIA has officially released developer plugins for DLSS 4, now compatible with Unreal Engine 5 versions 5.2, 5.3, 5.4, and 5.5.

Listed on NVIDIA's developer page, the plugin grants access to Multi Frame Generation, Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, Super Resolution, DLAA, Reflex Low Latency, and NVIDIA Image Scaling. This expanded support follows the recent launch of DLSS 4 in Marvel Rivals and now enables more Unreal Engine developers to integrate NVIDIA's AI-driven upscaling and frame generation technology into their games.

3

Unreal Engine continues to be a key focus for NVIDIA, given its growing role in modern game development. Recent reports show that 28% of Steam games released in 2024 were built in Unreal Engine, while Unity still leads with 51%. However, revenue figures tell a different story - Unreal Engine titles accounted for 31% of total 2024 Steam revenue, while Unity-based games generated just 26%. Despite Unity's dominance in sheer game volume, its lower revenue share reflects its heavier presence in indie and mobile markets, whereas Unreal Engine is the go-to for large-scale projects.

3

Major franchises, including Halo and The Witcher 4, have transitioned to Unreal Engine, reinforcing its importance in high-end game development. NVIDIA's prioritization of full DLSS 4 integration in UE5, while only offering Super Resolution support for Unity, signals a strategic focus on premium gaming experiences. As AI-driven rendering becomes increasingly central to modern game development, NVIDIA's deepening investment in Unreal Engine suggests it is positioning itself at the forefront of next-gen visual fidelity.

Developers can get their hands on the plugins by heading to NVIDIA's developer portal.

