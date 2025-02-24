Activision admits to AI-generated assets in Call of Duty, in forced disclaimer

After years of speculation, Activision has confirmed the use of AI-generated assets in Call of Duty following a recent Steam-mandated disclosure.

TL;DR: Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty uses AI-generated content, following a mandatory disclosure on Steam. The game has faced past accusations of using AI for assets like skins without public notice. Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty uses AI-generated content, following a mandatory disclosure on Steam. The game has faced past accusations of using AI for assets like skins without public notice.

As reported by @CharlieIntel, Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty games include AI-generated content after a content disclosure recently appeared on the game's Steam page. The disclosure broadly outlines that the team uses generative AI tools to develop in-game assets.

Call of Duty has been the subject of accusations in the past for using AI to generate assets like skins, loading screens, and calling cards without disclosing it to the public. Fingers in AI-generated artwork are often a giveaway for AI use, and examples like the 6-fingered zombie in Black Ops 6 demonstrate this case in point.

2

(Credit: Treyarch)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Back in April 2024, it was also discovered through Treyarch job listings that the team was seeking 2D artists specifically "skilled with generative AI tools." Given the team's public openness to using the technology, it's no surprise that this disclaimer was coming eventually. Steam, in particular, has strict AI transparency requirements, and Comicbook.com speculates that Valve may have stepped in to enforce the policy.

Players had already been speculating for months that AI was involved in creating Call of Duty's in-game assets, but Activision had never confirmed it until now. The timing of the disclosure raises questions about whether this was a proactive admission or a forced move due to Steam's AI policies. Notably, the disclaimer itself is vague, failing to clarify which specific assets were AI-generated or how extensively the technology has been used in past updates.

In general, the use of generative AI in gaming and creative projects is a divisive issue across all industries. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) continues to push back against AI's role in entertainment, and more developers and studios are incorporating AI tools into their workflows. This disclosure is undoubtedly part of an emerging trend, and debates around the future role of AI in game development are only bound to continue.