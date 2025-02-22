All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Electric Vehicles & Cars

Tesla issues recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles over failing power-assisted steering

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles across the US to correct a specific issue with failing power-assisted steering systems.

Tesla issues recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles over failing power-assisted steering
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Tesla has voluntarily recalled nearly 400,000 vehicles in the US to address an issue with failing power-assisted steering systems.

Tesla has issued a public recall of nearly 400,000 Tesla vehicles over failing power-assisted steering systems, according to a new statement by the U.S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla issues recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles over failing power-assisted steering 321332
3

A new safety recall report posted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration details Tesla is voluntarily recalling precisely 376,241 vehicles across the US, which includes Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that were manufactured between Feb. 28, 2023, and October 11, 2023. Additionally, the vehicles were equipped with an older software release.

According to the document, the printed circuit boards (PCBs) within the affected vehicles could become overstressed, resulting in the power-assist steering failing and the driver having to exert more force to turn the wheel, thus increasing the risk of a collision. Reports indicate Tesla has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that as a remedy, it has offered an over-the-air software update and that it isn't aware of any crashes as a result of the issue.

Tesla issues recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles over failing power-assisted steering 8949849
3

Letters are expected to be sent to vehicle owners on March 25, and affected owners are able to contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
$410 USD
$394.95 USD $539.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2025 at 5:16 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:static.nhtsa.gov, cnbc.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles