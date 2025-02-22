Tesla issues recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles over failing power-assisted steering

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall of nearly 400,000 vehicles across the US to correct a specific issue with failing power-assisted steering systems.

Tesla has issued a public recall of nearly 400,000 Tesla vehicles over failing power-assisted steering systems, according to a new statement by the U.S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A new safety recall report posted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration details Tesla is voluntarily recalling precisely 376,241 vehicles across the US, which includes Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that were manufactured between Feb. 28, 2023, and October 11, 2023. Additionally, the vehicles were equipped with an older software release.

According to the document, the printed circuit boards (PCBs) within the affected vehicles could become overstressed, resulting in the power-assist steering failing and the driver having to exert more force to turn the wheel, thus increasing the risk of a collision. Reports indicate Tesla has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that as a remedy, it has offered an over-the-air software update and that it isn't aware of any crashes as a result of the issue.

Letters are expected to be sent to vehicle owners on March 25, and affected owners are able to contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.