Activision sneakily begins countdown for new Tony Hawk game announcement

Activision has posted a mysterious countdown on the Tony Hawk website, alluding to the official revealing of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4.

It appears Tony Hawk Pro Skater fans are finally going to be getting the remaster they have been waiting for - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Over the last few days, we have had some small tidbits of news that indicate a new remaster is about to be released, with the hype beginning after professional skater Tyshawn Jones revealed during an interview that he was going to be in a new Tony Hawk remaster that was "about to be released". This teaser was followed by fans discovering a mysterious date within the Black Ops 6 map Grind that indicated an announcement was scheduled for March 3, 2025.

Now, Activision has added a countdown timer to the Tony Hawk website, which coincides with the date that was discovered within Black Ops 6. So, what could this mean? Given the comments from Jones, it appears Activision has been secretly working on a new remaster of a Tony Hawk game, presumably Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

This is surprising considering Vicarious, the studio that worked on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, was merged into Blizzard Entertainment in 2021, and due to Activision being unable to find another studio to remaster the legendary titles to the same level as Vicarious, the projects were dropped.

However, it seems a new studio has been found, Iron Galaxy, as its logo can be seen at the bottom of the website. We will have to wait until the 3rd of March to see what the announcement is about, but it seems it has all been confirmed that we will be getting Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Check out the countdown for yourself here.