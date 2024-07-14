Game developer swaps all servers to AMD, claims 'Intel is selling defective' CPUs

'We are swapping all our servers to AMD, which experience 100 times fewer crashes compared to Intel CPUs that were found to be defective.'

News surrounding stability issues with Intel's flagship 13th and 14th Gen CPUs (the Core i9-14900K, Core i9-13900K) has been cropping up for several months. Recently, we got word that Intel was denying RMA requests for issues like blue screens, system crashes, and intermittent errors. Intel blamed the motherboard makers, conducted its own investigation, and outlined workaround fixes; it's been messy.

Alderon Games, an Australian-based developer behind the dinosaur-themed multiplayer survival game Path of Titans, announced "we are swapping all our servers to AMD" because "Intel is selling defective" CPUs - specifically 13th and 14th Gen models.

The post doesn't mince words; it states that its customers have been reporting thousands of crashes on Intel 13th and 14th Gen CPUs (verified by the game's crash reporting tools), and its game servers have been "experiencing constant crashes, taking entire servers down." It also claims that it's only a matter of time before Core i9-14900K and Core i9-13900K CPUs that have yet to fail will fail.

"Over the last 3 to 4 months, we have observed that CPUs initially working well deteriorate over time, eventually failing," Matthew Cassells, Founder of Alderon Games, writes. "The failure rate we have observed from our own testing is nearly 100%, indicating it's only a matter of time before affected CPUs fail."

"For Intel's sake, we hope they recall these CPUs and refund consumers," Matthew adds. "This post isn't a endorsement of AMD CPUs or any other PC company. Keep in mind any product can have defects and issues, we just want to let you know where these crashes are coming from and what is going on."

The studio is frustrated because the post also notes that its team using Intel Core i9-14900K and Core i9-13900K CPUs to develop the game "face frequent instability while building and working on the game" and that it can "cause SSD and memory corruption."

In addition to swapping all of its servers over to AMD, it's recommending that anyone hosting Path of Titans servers do the same, and it is also adding an in-game message informing users with these CPUs about the issue and "what they can do about it."