Apple revokes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud users after UK government forces backdoors

Data conscious iOS users across the UK just lost the ability to add extra layers of security as Apple has revoked the option of Advanced Data Protection for iCloud users.
For those unfamiliar with Advanced Data Protection, the feature enables users to add end-to-end encryption for their iCloud data, making it extremely difficult for their iCloud data to be stolen, tampered with, or viewed. However, UK users of this feature won't be able to use it any longer as Apple has responded to the recent UK government orders that force companies such as Apple to add backdoors to its encrypted systems.
Instead of enabling the backdoors Apple has decided to remove the feature entirely for UK users, and for users that currently have it enabled Apple says they will have to disable it to regain access to their iCloud account. Notably, due to the nature of the end-to-end encryption system, Apple is unable to make the change remotely, so users will have to navigate to the Advanced Data Protection page within the settings and disable it manually.
"Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the United Kingdom to new users and current UK users will eventually need to disable this security feature. ADP protects iCloud data with end-to-end encryption, which means the data can only be decrypted by the user who owns it, and only on their trusted devices. We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy.
Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption is more urgent than ever before. Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom. As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will," wrote Apple to 9to5mac