Apple revokes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud users after UK government forces backdoors

TL;DR: Apple has removed the Advanced Data Protection option for iCloud users in the UK following a government mandate to implement backdoors.

Data conscious iOS users across the UK just lost the ability to add extra layers of security as Apple has revoked the option of Advanced Data Protection for iCloud users.

For those unfamiliar with Advanced Data Protection, the feature enables users to add end-to-end encryption for their iCloud data, making it extremely difficult for their iCloud data to be stolen, tampered with, or viewed. However, UK users of this feature won't be able to use it any longer as Apple has responded to the recent UK government orders that force companies such as Apple to add backdoors to its encrypted systems.

Instead of enabling the backdoors Apple has decided to remove the feature entirely for UK users, and for users that currently have it enabled Apple says they will have to disable it to regain access to their iCloud account. Notably, due to the nature of the end-to-end encryption system, Apple is unable to make the change remotely, so users will have to navigate to the Advanced Data Protection page within the settings and disable it manually.